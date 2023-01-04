Pregnant DWTS Pro Shares Emotional Post: ‘l’m So Honored’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson is celebrating her son’s second birthday while on vacation in Hawaii. The dancer shared a sweet post in celebration of the milestone on Instagram.

“My baby boy is TWO!” she wrote in the post. “Leo is the SWEETEST, most snuggly, wild, adventurous, tender-hearted boy. He is our world and brings so much joy to our lives. I’m so honored to be his momma and hope I can give him all the love he deserves. Happy birthday my Leo boy, you are so special.”

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, are currently on vacation in Hawaii with their son and family members. Friends and “Dancing With the Stars” family members took to the comment section to wish Leo a happy birthday.

Leo Recently Got His First Haircut

Carson took Leo for his first haircut in December 2022 ahead of their vacation.

The dancer posted on Instagram to celebrate the big moment in her son’s life. The post was a time-lapse video of the haircut with photos of Leo’s new ‘do.

“FIRST HAIRCUT for Leo boy,” Carson wrote in the post. “We decided to give him a haircut for his second birthday and I’ve been a mess all morning. Why didn’t anyone warn me how emotional this would be?!! He’s so handsome and grown up.”

She received a ton of love from her friends in the comment section. The dancer later posted now-expired Instagram Stories of herself crying about the haircut with a smile on her face.

Carson & 3 Other DWTS Pros Are Expecting

Carson is in her second trimester with her second baby.

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family. She’s not the only pro that’s expecting, as professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Carson shared the way she and Arnold found out they were both pregnant at the same time in an interview with ET Online.

“She actually called me to tell me that she was pregnant!” Carson told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I actually was looking to tell you too!’ And we were laughing literally for five minutes straight. So I think it’s just gonna be a really fun little childhood for our kids together.”

Daniella Karagach is expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child in January 2023.

Karagach, Carson, and Arnold are all expecting to have their children in May 2023.

Carson and McAllister tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They met in middle school and started dating when they were both seniors in high school, they told People magazine in 2016.

“She was my dream girl since 7th grade,” McAllister told the outlet. “But she didn’t know I existed until senior year. We became really close friends and kinda started dating. From the second I got to know her, I could tell she was the most loving and understanding girl I’d ever met.”

The two spent time apart after high school when McAllister went to Romania with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for two years. During that time, Carson was competing on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.