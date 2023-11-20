BREAKING: Cameron Mathison Signs Movie Deal With Great American Family

Longtime Hallmark star Cameron Mathison has signed a “multi-picture deal over several years” with Great American Family, according to Deadline.

Mathison has jumped back and forth between the two cable networks since former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott launched Great American Family in 2021, but he has not appeared in a movie for that network since 2022. His new deal puts into question whether he’ll be able to continue filming Hallmark’s popular “Hannah Swensen” mystery movies with Alison Sweeney.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cameron Mathison Says He’s ‘Grateful to Be Back at Great American Family’

Mathison’s deal, first announced via Deadline on November 20, 2023, includes him starring in programs “across Great American Media’s portfolio of platforms, including Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living, and its streaming service, Great American Pure Flix.”

“Cameron Mathison is one of entertainment’s most prolific and cherished stars and has a resume that is respected across the industry,” Abbott told Deadline. “Having collaborated with Cameron on many past projects, I am thrilled to welcome him home to Great American Media and look forward to working with him on content that our viewers will love for years to come.”

Mathison told the outlet, “It is very important to me to create well-crafted, beautiful stories.” I am grateful to be back at Great American Media and to collaborate with some of the best creative teams in entertainment to make heartwarming content everyone can enjoy.”

The actor, who also appears as Drew Cain on “General Hospital,” hinted at his upcoming deal with Great American Family on November 12, when he posted a photo with three former Hallmark stars he dubbed “three Queens of Christmas” — Bure, McKellar and Lori Loughlin, who has not appeared on Hallmark since her 2019 arrest in the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

On October 29, Mathison also teased some upcoming projects he was excited about during an interview with Digital Journal.

“I have some fun things to announce soon,” he said. “I can’t tell you what it is but I can say I’m hosting something that has been a blast. It will air next year and I’ll be sure to let you know when I’m allowed to say.”

Cameron Mathison Has Jumped Appeared on Hallmark and Great American Family Since 2021

Abbott and Great American Family poached several Hallmark stars when the network first launched in 2021, including signing Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Jen Lilley to multi-picture deals.

That was the same year Mathison’s long-running stint as co-host of Hallmark’s “Home & Family” talk show with Debbie Matenopoulos ended with the series’ cancellation. He also reprised his role as Detective Mike Kingston that August in “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,” the popular mystery franchise starring Sweeney that hadn’t featured a new movie since 2017.

But during the 2021 holiday season, Mathison started working with Great American Family, too. He appeared in its 2021 holiday movie “A Kindhearted Christmas” and co-hosted a special with Matenopoulos called “Great American Christmas.”

In 2022, Mathison teamed up with former Hallmark actress Jill Wagner for another holiday movie, “The Christmas Farm.” He also began hosting cooking and health segments called “The Happy Life with Cameron Mathison” for Great American Community, an app run by the network.

In 2023, Mathison returned to Hallmark for two more highly-anticipated “Hannah Swensen” movies — “Carrot Cake Murder” in May and “A Zest for Death” in October.

It is not clear if Mathison’s new deal will preclude him from starring in future “Hannah Swensen Mysteries.” At the time of publication, Hallmark had not responded to Heavy’s request for comment.