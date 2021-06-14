Why Candace Cameron Bure Is ‘Terrible’ In Her Relationship

Candace Cameron Bure has been married to her husband Valeri since 1996, but apparently celebrating anniversaries is not the Hallmark actress’s strong suit.

Bure’s 25th wedding anniversary is this month but she says she’s “the worst” at gift exchanges. “I’m terrible at anniversary gifts,” Bure told Us Weekly while promoting her new film, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til’ Death Do Us Part.”

On the contrary, her husband takes the traditions associated with anniversaries seriously. “Val always comes up with something that’s wonderful and theme-related, meaning it’s 25 years, it’s silver. So he will for sure get something that has silver,” Bure told Us Weekly.

Although silver for a 25th anniversary is a time-honored tradition, Hallmark has its own official list of wedding anniversary gift themes with some more modern additions.

The Bures Will Celebrate With a Romantic Getaway

In her catch-up with Us Weekly, Bure said that she and her husband will be celebrating their anniversary with a getaway to North Carolina. “We’re just going to enjoy the coast and the beach and one another,” Bure said.

The “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” star also shared that despite feeling like she’s bad at gift-giving, she did get her husband something custom-made for the occasion. “So that felt a little extra on my part,” Bure said.

The happy couple posed by their pool in a recent Instagram post on Bure’s page. “My husband,” Bure wrote in the caption alongside two heart emojis.

Bure Admits She Didn’t Know What She Wanted on Her Wedding Day

Bure recently walked down the aisle to marry her TV boyfriend Niall Matter in the latest Aurora Teagarden film. Her character Aurora wasn’t too nitpicky about the details of her big day. In fact, she spent the days leading up to her wedding solving a murder. She was late to her own rehearsal dinner because she spotted a suspect’s car.

As it turns out, Bure didn’t get bogged down by the details of wedding planning either (although she wasn’t investigating a crime at the time!). Bure says that weddings were different 25 years ago and that she was also a bit unsure of what she wanted, seeing as she was only 20 years old when she said “I do.”

“I had the wedding of my dreams, but it was just like … lots of compromise along the way. I didn’t even know what I wanted really. So it kind of made it easy when people would make suggestions,” Bure told Us Weekly.

Bure Is Happy Her Daughter Is Dating

Bure has joked that she’s ready for her 22-year-old daughter Natasha to settle down. The Hallmark actress says that Natasha is “picky in a good way.”

She told Closer Weekly, “She’s not going to date anyone just to date them, but momma’s still waiting. I’m starting to be that annoying mom that’s like, ‘Come on…I need grandchildren,” Bure joked.

For now, Natasha is just dating but hasn’t found anyone to get serious with. “She is dating, and I’m good with that. I’m happy,” says Bure.

The Next Aurora Teagarden Mystery Premieres Soon

First a wedding and now a honeymoon! “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder” will premiere on August 22.

You can watch the trailer on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries website.

