‘The Good Witch’ Star Catherine Bell Got Divorced After 17 Years

Star of “The Good Witch” Catherine Bell was married to screenwriter Adam Beason for 17 years before the pair got divorced in 2011.

Bell met Beason when she was a body double for Isabella Rossellini in the 1992 film “Death Becomes Her.” Beason was a production assistant for the film. The couple got married two years later in 1994 and went on to have two children together, Gemma who was born in 2003, and Ronan who was born in 2010. While they were married, Bell and Beason both appeared on the television series “JAG.” Bell played Sarah Mackenzie and was a series regular while Beason appeared on three episodes of the show.

Bell did an interview with Pink Magazine when she was still married to Beason. She told the magazine that the secret to a happy marriage is “friendship and honesty-no secrets, no lies. You have to be friends and work things out.”

But only a little over a year after the birth of their second child, Beason and Bell confirmed that they were getting divorced. Bell’s rep told People Magazine that Beason and Bell “remain great friends” and were “committed to raising their two children together.”

What Is Adam Beason Doing Now?

The most recent writing credit on Beason’s IMDb page is a pilot episode of a television series called “Airship Cowboys.” Beason is working with the production company Legion M to develop the show. The Legion M website describes the show as “Archer meets Blazing Saddles.”

Beason is also set to be second unit director on a film titled “The Out of Town Wedding.” The film has no release date yet but will star Brooks Wheelan, who is best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” The film will be directed by Jed Rigney, who is also Beason’s partner on “Airship Cowboys.”

Beason also has a production company, DaVinci Films, with his ex-wife. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bell and Beason remained business partners after their divorce.

Is Catherine Bell Remarried?

Neither Bell nor Beason has ever remarried although there has been much speculation about Bell’s relationship with photographer Brooke Daniells. The two women allegedly moved in together shortly after Bell’s divorce. Bell has never confirmed that her relationship with Daniells is romantic.

Bell wrote a blog post for People Magazine shortly after her post-divorce move in which she referred to Daniells as her “dear friend and amazing party planner/goodie maker extraordinaire.” She also linked to Daniells’ Etsy shop for her company Hadley and Elizabeth.

Bell’s Instagram page suggests she is staying busy with her work and her children. Season 7 of her Hallmark series “The Good Witch” premieres May 16. Bell shared an Instagram photo of her with her son Ronan in Disney World on April 3. “Happiest place on earth (where the family is, I mean),” the actress captioned the photo.

On January 2, the mother of two shared an Instagram photo of her daughter Gemma kissing her on the cheek. “My “baby” girl,” read the caption. The location of the photo was listed as Clearwater Beach, Florida. According to Variety, Bell owns a home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

