Inside Candace Cameron Bure’s Income & Fortune

Candace Cameron Bure first earned a place in the hearts of Americans as DJ Tanner on the beloved sitcom “Full House.” Now, more than two decades after “Full House”s final episode aired, Bure is known as “The Queen of Christmas” for her work on the Hallmark Channel. She is also a businesswoman and a best-selling author.

Bure is not one of those child stars who rests on their laurels and relies on rerun royalties. Just this year, she announced the launch of her own clothing line and released her latest children’s book, “Candace’s Playful Puppy.” With all her projects, Celebrity Net Worth calculates the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s net worth to be $14 million.

How did Bure accrue so much wealth? Here’s what you need to know about her income and fortune.

Acting Income

Bure began earning money as an actor at a very young age. Even before “Full House“, she played Megan White on the TV series “St. Elsewhere.” From 2009 to 2012, Bure played Summer Van Horne on the ABC Family TV series “Make It or Break It.” She’s now a regular fixture on the Hallmark Channel, appearing in films and playing the title role in the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” series.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bure makes an annual income of $1.63 million. But that’s not all coming from Hallmark, Bure has other sources of income which contribute to her significant wealth.

Reality TV and Talk Shows

In addition to acting, Bure was a host on “The View” from 2015-2016. She also came in third on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2014. According to Variety, all contestants on the dance show make at least $125,000. Depending on how far in the competition they make it, contestants can make as much as $295,000.

Bure Is Also a Director and a Producer

Bob Saget, who played Bure’s dad on “Full House” told the now defunct publication Popeater in 2010 that “there’s no “Full House” money.” The comedian went on to say that “if you’re doing a show and you’re not an executive producer or own it, then you get residuals which can amount to checks from $2 to $2,000.”

It seems that Bure learned from her “Full House” experience because the actress has producer credits for both “Fuller House” and “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.” She also directed three episodes of “Fuller House”, earning her some extra income.

Business Earnings

Bure’s latest business venture is her very own clothing line, which she launched on QVC this month. The line is described on QVC’s website as “fun, feminine styles that fit your life (and cheer you on)”. Bure also has a home goods collection available on QVC.

The Hallmark actress also has a partnership with DaySpring, a Christian greeting card company. She sells a variety of items on their online shop including bibles, mugs, and candles.

Income From Book Sales

Bure has written more than 10 books and is a New York Times best-selling author. Her work includes religious and lifestyle books as well as children’s literature. According to Career Trend, an author earns around $65,625 each week their book is on the best-sellers list.

Real Estate

According to Closer Weekly, Bure and her husband Valeri live in a Malibu home which they purchased in 2015 for $2.4 million. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms (plenty of room for when the couple’s three grown children come to stay) and a view of the Santa Monica Mountains.

READ NEXT: Jack Wagner Confirms He’s Filming a New Hallmark Sequel