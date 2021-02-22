‘The Voice’ Coach Announced as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host & Musical Guest

Musical star and The Voice coach Nick Jonas is set to be the next host and musical guest of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

This will be Jonas’s first time joining Saturday Night Live as both the host and the musical guest.

SNL announced on Instagram that Jonas is their upcoming host and musical guest, writing, “NICK JONAS. NICK JONAS.”

The Voice official account replied, writing “OMG. OMG!” and NBC commented, “We’re already counting down the days!”

Jonas Says Being on SNL as Host & Musical Guest is a Dream Come True

In his Instagram post announcing his upcoming spots on Saturday Night Live, Jonas wrote, “A dream come ture. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you Februrary 27th!”

Jonas’s friends and family were proud of him, replying to him in the comments. Joe Jonas wrote, “Let’s get it,” while Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner replied “F***. Yes. Big. Bro.” while Jonas’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, replied with a few emojis.

Jonas will be following up an incredible performance by Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page as host and Bad Bunny as the musical guest. Jonas previously appeared on the show alongside his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas. The group performed as the musical guests once in 2009 and another time in 2019. Jonas joined the show by himself in 2016 as the musical guest while the Jonas Brothers were broken up.

Jonas is releasing his new single, “Spaceman,” two days ahead of the gig, and it’s likely he’ll perform that on the show.

Jonas Revealed How He Trained for ‘The Voice’ Season 20

Jonas returns to The Voice for the monumental season 20, and he revealed in a new promotion how, exactly, he’s been training for the new season with hopes of beating the longest-tenured coach Blake Shelton.

The promotion started out with host Carson Daly introducing the four coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and returning coach Nick Jonas. Daly asks Jonas what he’s been doing to prepare for the new season, and he replied in a way that made it clear he came back only to beat Shelton.

“Make sure I come with a fire in my eyes that really scares each and every one of these coaches,” Jonas said at first.

In the promo, Jonas shares that he’ll take “any chance [he] can just to criticize” the other coaches.

“John, I’m coming for you,” Jonas says. “Blake, buddy, you know I love you. But also, I’m coming for you. Kelly, I’ve missed you, but I also am excited to crush you. So get ready. Season 20 of The Voice.”

The promotion went through categories of Jonas’s training, starting with how he trained his body for a return to the big red chair.

“I’ve been doing a lot of this exercise in the gym,” Jonas says while putting his hand up and down like he would be hitting the button. “I don’t know what you call that. It’s a shoulder raise, but only to about eight inches and back down just to make sure that I’m physically prepared as well as mentally prepared for pushing that button.”

READ NEXT: Nick Jonas Reveals How He Trained His Mind & Body for ‘the Voice’ Season 20