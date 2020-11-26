‘Christmas By Starlight’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas by Starlight movie premieres on Thanksgiving night, November 26, 2020. The movie, which stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell, is about a woman who vows to stop her family’s business from being demolished. Where was the movie filmed? Read on to learn all about the movie’s filming locations and to meet the cast.

‘Christmas by Starlight’ Was Filmed in Canada

Christmas by Starlight was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, IMDb reported. Filming started on September 30 and wrapped on October 19.

Campbell shared this behind-the-scenes video. He also wrote the screenplay with Sustad, and the film was directed by Gary Yates.

Paul Campbell and Kimberly Sustad are teaming up again for CHRISTMAS BY STARLIGHT, their own original concept Hallmark movie, which began filming today in Winnipeg. 🎥 https://t.co/Av3NRMBhl8 pic.twitter.com/hdnduVwxSv — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 30, 2020

Campbell said the idea was born when Sustad mentioned a plot idea on the set of Godwink Christmas.

Rebecca Staab, who plays Pat Park, shared this selfie on set, showing how careful they were being with COVID-19 restrictions.

Staab also shared a photo showing the crew wearing masks and face shields for COVID-19 safety.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

Here’s another view from the same time the photo was taken above:

Here’s a photo from when filming wrapped:

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “When her family’s beloved eatery, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition, Annie vows to put a stop to it before Christmas.”

Kimberley Sustad plays Annie. She recently starred in Hallmark’s Wedding Every Weekend with Paul Campbell.

In 2018 she was in Hallmark’s A Godwink Christmas and in 2019 she was in Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen. Her many credits include Primeval, Spooksville, The Romeo Section, Chesapeake Shores, Travelers, Walking the Dog, All Things Valentine, Nine Lives of Christmas, Unspeakable (Caitlyn), The Twilight Zone, Travelers (Joanne Yates), and more.

Paul Campbell plays William. His many credits include Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider, Almost Heroes, Spun Out, Surprised by Love, Sun Sand & Romance, Take Two, 88 Minutes, The Big Year, Dirty Singles, and more. In 2018 he was on the beloved A Godwink Christmas for Hallmark. In 2019 he starred on Holiday Hearts for Hallmark.

Campbell and Sustad wrote the movie together.

Malcolm Stewart plays George Holt, Campbell’s father in the movie. Campbell wrote on Instagram that he and Stewart were on Battlestar Galactica together in 2004 and have been in three Hallmark movies together too. Stewart’s many credits include Wedding Every Weekend (Leo), Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, Riverdale (Francis Dupont for 11 episodes), Virgin River, 2 Hearts, Mingle All the Way, Just Add Romance, My Favorite Wedding, Love Again, Surprised by Love, Christmas Comes Home to Canaan, Fairly Legal, Kyle XY (Mr. Bradford Hooper), Smallville, Battlestar Galactica (Marshall Bagot), Alienated, Dead Zone, Stargate SG-1, Pasadena, Dark Angel, The Outer Limits, Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, The X-Files, Madison, Bordertown, and much more.

Bruce Dawson is Gene Park. His credits include Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (John Queensland), Colony, Wedding March, Hailey Dean Mystery, A Bramble House Christmas, Hearts of Christmas, Cedar Cove (David), Bad Seeds (Uncle Ray), Flash Gordon: A Modern Space Drama (Dr. Lawrence Gordon), The L Word (Donald), The 4400, Stargate: Atlantis, Kyle XY, Stargate: SG-1, Watchtower, Millennium, and much more.

Rebecca Staab is Gail Park. Her credits include Mingle All the Way, Chronicle Mysteries (Eileen Bruce), A Christmas Miracle, Road to Christmas, Coming Home for Christmas, Somewhere Between (Colleen), Moonlight in Vermont, Desperate Housewives, A Perfect Ending, The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, CSI, NCIS, Port Charles (Elizabeth Barrington for 40 episodes), Dharma & Greg, Diagnosis Murder, Live Shot (Sherry Beck), Trade Winds, Dark Shadows, Guiding Light, and much more.

Also starring are:

Darren Martens (Lyle)

Curtis Moore (Ted Starmer)

Jeff Reyes (Michael)

Adriana O’Neil (Gigi Starmer)

Cherissa Richards (Jenny Taylor)

Heath Vermette (Mark Taylor)

Scarlett Smith (Allison Taylor)

Candace Smith (Beverly)

Rodrigo Beilfuss (Marco)

Tom Putman (Mel)

Adrian McLean (Big Eddy)

Saul Elias (Christopher)

Ray Strachan (Harold)

Hazel Venzon (Helen)

Anastasia Rautert (Little Girl)

Reena Shah (Maria)

David Sutherland (Photographer)

Gabriel Daniels (Ravi)

Stephanie Sy (Realtor)

Jeff Strome (Fire Marshall Mike)

Maria Aragon (Musician)

Rachael McLaren (Rosie)

Michael Cunningham (Worker)

