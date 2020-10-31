‘Cranberry Christmas’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering Cranberry Christmas on Saturday, October 31. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres. Read on to learn more details about where it was filmed and to meet the cast.

Cranberry Christmas will premiere at 10 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Halloween night. After that, it will re-air numerous times throughout the season. This is a unique movie when it comes to storylines. The couple is already married but amicably separated. Can they find the love that brought them together again?

‘Cranberry Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

Cranberry Christmas filmed in British Columbia, Canada. Filming began in late July.

Canada (cont.) 🇨🇦

CRANBERRY CHRISTMAS (B.C.), 7/20

THE SANTA SQUAD (Ontario)

CHRISTMAS DISTRACTIONS (Toronto) USA 🇺🇸

LIGHT UP NIGHT (West Virginia)

HOT CHOCOLATE HOLIDAY (Utah) 📸

CHRISTMAS ON DISPLAY 3/3 pic.twitter.com/a2LoxqSsRJ — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) June 29, 2020

The movie wrapped filming in mid-August, according to Ayres’ Instagram post.

Ayres said the movie was filmed while “strictly following all protocols to assure a very save workplace environment.”

DeLoach said one of the craziest parts was dealing with the mosquitoes, TV Goodness reported. She said: “I had never experienced mosquitoes like that… During my closeup, a mosquito lands on my face and is just fighting me. [It felt] like Vietnam. It was so hot.”

Ayres told TV Goodness that it was his first job back after the pandemic, and that was a little scary. He said: “We had intimate scenes and we were getting [COVID] tested right before. And I think the fact that there was a real tense energy about being back allowed us to take that into the film and really play it. We didn’t have to go down too far and we allowed that to be the thing [that inspired us].”

During filming, Ayres shared this random but funny post on Instagram.

About the Cast

Nikkie DeLoach stars as Dawn. Her career began with The Mickey Mouse Club (where she began, starring alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.) DeLoach’s long list of impressive credits include Traveller, Misery Loves Company, Never Give Up: The Jimmy V. Story, Awkward (Lacey Hamilton, where she was considered one of TV’s “hottest moms”), NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI, Without a Trace, Mad Men, Cold Case, North Shore, A Kind of Magic, and more. Her Hallmark appearances include The Perfect Catch, Christmas Land, A Dream of Christmas, and Truly Madly Sweetly just in September on Hallmark. She also starred in Reunited at Christmas, Love to the Rescue, and Love Takes Flight on Hallmark.

DeLoach told Hallmark for All Seasons that she had to be extra careful during filming because she has a three-year-old who’s had three heart surgeries. She said during one movie she was so careful that she only took off her mask when she was sleeping.

Ben Ayres stars as Gabe. He has a long history in both TV and movies. He recently starred in Unless, which premiered in the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. He currently stars on Saving Hope and Hallmark’s Chronicle Mysteries. He’s also known for his role as “Cancer Cowboy” in the CBC series jPod, and he’s starred in Dan for Mayor, Less than Kind, Love By Chance, Battlestar Galactica, Bitten, Lost Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Flashpoint, Combat Hospital, Diamond, Impact, Falling for Vermont, and Smallville. In 2019, he starred in Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas for Hallmark.

Greg Rogers is Shelton. His credits include A Valentine’s Match, Project Blue Book, Morning Show Mysteries (Maurice), Arrow (Councilman Kullens), Miss Christmas, Looks Like Christmas, The Christmas Calendar, The Possession, Caprica, The Days, Making Mr. Right, Cold Squad, Northwood (George), Lift Off, and more.

Joanne Wilson is Mary. Her credits include Butterbean’s Cafe (Dottie’s voice), Love at Cedar Creek, Gigantosaurus, Intruders, Motive, TRON: Legacy, Cascadia, The L Word, and more.

Raylene Harewood is Beth. Her credits include DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Healing Powers of Dude (Ms. Fleckberg), All Joking Aside, The Babysitter, The Intruder, The Magicians, Charmed, Supernatural, Reverie, iZombie, and more.

Marci T. House is Pamela. Her many credits include The Bad Seed, Wedding March (Sandra), Life Sentence, The Expanse (Soledad), Timeless (Michelle), Fifty Shades Freed (Forensic Officer), Rocky Mountain Christmas, The Mountain Between Us, iZombie (Det. Devore), Prison Break, Supergirl (Dr. Hampton), Tarzan and Jane (voice of Angela), Motive (Jennifer Wells), Strange Empire (Ruby), Emily Owens MD (Nurse), Fringe, Reaper, and more. She starred in Picture Perfect Mysteries.

Alix West Lefler is Alice. Her credits include The Good Doctor (Ruby), Siren (Hope), and another Christmas movie on Hallmark this year called Chateau Christmas (she played the niece).

Erin Boyes is Lauren. Her previous credits include The Man in the High Castle, Marrying Mr. Darcy, Van Helsing, Aurora Teagarden Mystery, Garage Sale Mystery, Motive, So Awkward, Unsullied, Smallville, and more. She also starred in Nature of Love earlier this year.

Also starring are Jennifer Higgin as Gladys, Raf Rogers as Leroy, Natalie Malaika as Susan, Tara Burnett as the booth owner, Conor Wylie as the elf photographer, and Chatoyer Jackson as a fan.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule