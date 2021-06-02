Hallmark Channel Has Its Very Own Hard Seltzer

With summer barbecues and beach days on the horizon, even the Hallmark Channel is getting in on the hard seltzer craze with their very own CHEERS Rosé Seltzer.

CHEERS was created in collaboration with Wines That Rock, whose specialty is “bringing one-of-a-kind custom-crafted wines together with world-class brands,” according to the website.

In a May 25 Crown Media press release, CHEERS is described as “a bubbly, delicious custom blend of refreshing citrus and light strawberry notes made with all-natural ingredients. The low-carb, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly wine-based seltzer contains 2.5g of sugar, 137 calories, and 8.4% alcohol per serving.”

Danielle Mullin, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing for Crown Media, says that CHEERS is “the perfect beverage to enjoy with family and friends, to savor during life’s special celebrations, or to gift to the Hallmark Channel fans in your life.”

Winemaker Andrew Nelson says that he and the team at Wines That Rock have been working on the CHEERS formula for years. “It’s the best seltzer you will have all year,” says Nelson.

Hallmark Also Has a Wine Collection

Although CHEERS is the first spiked seltzer product from Hallmark, it serves as an addition to the already existent Hallmark Channel wine collection.

The collection includes a Cabernet Sauvignon called Jingle, a Sauvignon Blanc called Joy, a red blend called Love, and a Rosé called Blush. All wines and CHEERS seltzers are available on the Hallmark Channel Wines website.

In a video on the website, winemaker Evan Nelson (Andrew Nelson’s brother) describes Hallmark’s Sauvignon Blanc as crisp and refreshing with “kind of tropical flavors” including pineapple and guava. He describes the Cabernet Sauvignon as “dark, kind of a warm ruby color” with notes of chocolate and blackberry plum.

Hallmark’s “Summer Nights” Movie Lineup Starts This Weekend

Looking for something to pair your CHEERS seltzer with? How about a brand new Hallmark movie? The string of new “Summer Nights” movies begins this weekend with “You Had Me at Aloha“, premiering June 5 at 9 pm ET.

“You Had Me at Aloha” star Pascale Hutton recently shared an Instagram photo of her posing with the Maohi Nu dancers who are featured in the film. “Here are the gorgeous and talented @maohi_nui dancers featured in #YouHadMeAtAloha. They are truly spectacular,” Hutton captioned the photo.

Premiering June 12 is “The Baker’s Son” starring Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty. On April 1, Mumford shared an Instagram photo of her and Daugherty smiling in a dressing room mirror. “Feeling very grateful to have spent the last month making faces with this dope guy. And thank you to the kindest, best crew for just being so very rad and for taking such good care of us,” she wrote in the caption.

Mallory Jansen plays a wedding planner named Victoria in “Her Pen Pal“, premiering on June 19. Joshua Sasse plays her childhood French pen pal, whom she reconnects with when planning her best friend’s wedding in Paris.

Jansen recently shared some Instagram photos from the Parisian shoot, including one of her smiling in front of the Eifel Tower. “That’s a wrap,” Jansen wrote. “So grateful for this hard-working, talented team.” Actress Emily Osment of “Hannah Montana” and “Cyberbully” commented on the post, writing “sometimes I feel like I can’t look directly at you because you so pretty.”

Osment and Jansen became friends while starring on the Netflix show “Young and Hungry” together. In an interview with Whiskey and Sunshine, Osment said that she and Jansen had “become very, very good friends.” She joked that “it’s weird to find someone who’s an Australian model who’s actually very nice.” Jansen models with Chadwick Models.

