VIDEOS: Kayla Wallace Shows ‘Stunning’ New Side in Instagram Reels

Anew set of videos of Kayla Wallace, who stars in Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” shows a “beautiful” side to the Hallmark star, fans are saying. Wallace is currently filming the new season of “When Calls the Heart.”

The Videos Show Wallace Posing in Different Outfits, with a Variety of Looks

Photographer John Tronco shared the videos on his Instagram account, around the same time that he also shared a photoshoot with Kevin McGarry, whom Wallace is dating in real life.

Tronco posted an Instagram reel showing Wallace in a series of different outfits, revealing how well she can change her look based on her characters.

Tronco wrote, “@imkaylawallace changing up looks everytime we shoot and I can’t decided which one is my favourite.”

Tronco is a photographer based out of Vancouver. His website can be found here. He also posted a reel of her in a more casual outfit, wearing jeans and a sweater.

Tronco wrote, “Last one reel of @imkaylawallace was fun. Had to do another.”

Tronco’s followers were quick to compliment Wallace’s look and Tronco’s photography.

Scott Parker replied, “So beautiful and talented. My favorite actress 🤗 Also beautiful voice too.”

Holly Peterson wrote, “Beautiful 🔥🔥”

Johanna Newmarch of “When Calls the Heart” wrote, “STUNNAH!!! 🔥”

Another fan wrote, “Stunning beauty! McGarry is one blessed man to have a queen like you in his life…..❤️❤️❤️”

Sheila Calloway observed: “Perfect way to start a Wallace Wednesday; she is such a versatile subject who can pull off so many looks & ‘attitudes.’ Thanks for using your skills to capture & share them.”

The podcast SuspendersUnbuttoned commented, “We are here just watching her slay all day!”

Tronco had done quite a few photoshoots with Wallace and McGarry. Here’s another one with Wallace:

And this set includes a closeup:

Tronco Shared Another Photo of McGarry for ‘McGarry Monday’

Tronco also shared another photo of McGarry for what he and fans have dubbed, “McGarry Monday.”

McGarry and Wallace recently starred together in “My Grown-Up Christmas List” and “Feeling Butterflies.”

The couple is dating in real life.

Rumors first started that they were dating in November 2020 when McGarry posted on Instagram, showing photos of the two together, and Wallace reposted the same picture.

Since then, they’ve been open about their relationship and how happy they are together.

Just before Christmas 2020, Wallace shared a photo of an ornament with the picture of the two of them. Wallace wrote: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Before filming for season 9 of “When Calls the Heart,” McGarry shared a photo with Wallace and wrote: “Ride or ☠️.”

On February 14, 2022 — for Valentine’s Day — Wallace shared that her five loves are “sugar, butter, Sara Bareilles, my Roland, @kevin_mcgarry_w.” He gave her a kiss when she finished her video.

The two recently went on a vacation to Italy. They’re seen in this photo with Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, both of whom star in “When Calls the Heart” with Wallace and McGarry.

Wallace shared that they were in Italy when it was publicly announced that the series was renewed for a tenth season.

