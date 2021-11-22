WATCH: New Clip Shows Lori Loughlin as Abigail on ‘When Hope Calls’

A new clip shows Lori Loughlin reprising her role as Abigail for GAC Family’s second season of “When Hope Calls.” The sneak peek was released by GAC Family’s social media account.

Abigail was a main character on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” before she was removed from the series after the college admissions scandal broke. “When Hope Calls” is a spinoff that originally aired on Hallmark’s streaming service. The second season was picked up by a new TV network, GAC Family.

Abigail Is Seen Advising Gabriel on a Gift Decision in the New Clip

In the clip, which you can watch in the tweet above, Abigail is seen advising Gabriel on a gift decision. He’s trying to pick out a Christmas gift for Lillian. In the first season, Gabriel and Sam were both vying for Lillian’s attention, although neither had officially professed a romantic interest.

Morgan Kohan (Lillian) and Ryan-James Hatanaka (Gabriel) were among the first actors officially confirmed as appearing in the two-part Christmas special on GAC Family.

When the announcement about “When Hope Calls” moving to GAC Family was made, several other actors shared the same screenshots in their Instagram story to indicate that they were returning. Marshall Williams, who portrays Sam, was one of them. However, his return hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Jefferson Brown is returning as Joe Moody and Hanneke Talbot is returning as Maggie Parsons. Wendy Crewson, who played Tess Stewart, is also returning, according to Deadline.

Kyana Teresa is joining “When Hope Calls” for the first time in the season 2 December opener. Details about her character aren’t yet known.

Carter Ryan is reprising his role as Abigail’s son, Cody.

Jocelyn Hudon confirmed that Grace, one of the main characters, will not be returning.

Another Abigail Clip Was Released During GAC Family’s Christmas Preview Special

This is the second official Abigail clip that’s been released. A clip was also released during GAC Family’s Christmas preview special in October, and then later released on YouTube by Entertainment Tonight.





Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopolous introduced the clip, which shows Abigail and Cody at a festive Christmas tree in Brookfield. In the video, Abigail and Cody are in Brookfield enjoying the holiday festivities, and then Cody thanks Abigail for being a mom to himself and his sister.

Abigail says, “Oh Cody. Nothing has made me happier than being your mom.”

Daniel Lissing will also be in the two-part premiere. He’ll be starring as Jack, Heavy revealed.

“When Hope Calls” will air its two-part episode on December 18 on GAC Family. Part 1 airs on Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Part 2 airs immediately after Part 1 on Saturday, December 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. You can learn how to stream GAC Family and “When Hope Calls” in Heavy’s story here.

Brian Bird is still set as an executive producer for the new season, despite its move to a new network. He’s also the executive producer of “When Calls the Heart.”

In a tweet about the two shows, he wrote, “Hope Valley and Brookfield. Both from the heart and soul of author Janette Oke. So… two towns… two shows… and one #Hearties Nation. (That’s how this Heartie is going to roll).”

Hope Valley and Brookfield. Both from the heart and soul of author Janette Oke. So… two towns… two shows… and one #Hearties Nation. (That's how this Heartie is going to roll) pic.twitter.com/DxOqbEvzzy — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 10, 2021

He was confirming that despite the shows being on two networks, they will still be in the same Hope Valley universe.

