Daniel Lissing Will Be Reviving His Role as Jack in ‘When Hope Calls’

Daniel Lissing is going to star as Jack on “When Hope Calls,” the spinoff to Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” according to ET Online’s interpretation of a photo released to them. Up until the announcement was made, Lissing’s role on the show had been a mystery.

He Will Only Appear in One Scene

ET Online revealed that Daniel Lissing is going to revive his character of Jack from “When Calls the Heart” when he appears on “When Hope Calls” in December.

ET shared a photo that shows Lissing with Lori Loughlin in a scene from “When Hope Calls.” His back is turned to the camera but he’s wearing his Mountie uniform in the photo. From that, ET Online reported that they deduced he would be reviving his role as Jack. Neither GAC Family nor Lissing confirmed for the story exactly what his role would be.

However, ET also revealed that they could confirm that he would only appear as a cameo in just one scene.

Although the ET article said that Jack was “killed in battle,” that’s actually not what happened. Jack led a group of recruits through a mountain during a training assignment, when a landslide happened. He died a hero, pushing two men out of the way and sacrificing his life in order to save theirs. The circumstances around his death were briefly revisited in season 8 episode 8 when it was revealed that Nathan had a connection to Jack. You can read all about that, and Kevin McGarry’s comments about Nathan’s actions, in Heavy’s story here.

Brian Bird Shared the Photo & a Note for Fans on Social Media

Brian Bird, co-creator and executive producer of both “When Hope Calls” and “When Calls the Heart,” shared ET’s photo on his social media accounts, along with a message for fans.

He wrote,”So now #Hearties have yet one more reason to watch #WhenHopeCallsChristmas a two-part holiday launch of Season 2, December 18, at 8PM, only on #GACFamilyTV. See you there #Hearties.”

Fans are already guessing about exactly what his role will be. Since he just appears in one scene, some are surmising that he plays a spirit, such as a ghost of Christmas past.

Others suggested that he might appear in a dream sequence.

Lissing Had Said Before That He’d Be Open to Returning in a Cameo

Lissing left the show for personal reasons, and producers decided that the best way to stay true to Jack’s character was by killing him off “When Calls the Heart.”

Lissing he told ET earlier this year that he missed aspects of the show and would be happy to return in a limited fashion.

He said:

…(Returning) would be so much fun. Of course. Just to go up there and see everyone again. I could see my old horse, Taylor. Look, if Hallmark called me for anything, I’d be there. They were there for me for five years so of course, I love those guys, so anytime.

He also told ET Online that if he hadn’t left the show, he would have never met his wife.

In a podcast interview with Paul Greene, Lissing reiterated that he would still like to return to the show.

“Man, I just loved playing Jack,” he said fondly. “I really, really did. If there was ever an opportunity to do anything again, I would not be opposed to it.”

He also pitched an idea to Hallmark about starring in a movie with Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart.”

He told ET: “About two or three years ago, I sent a big proposal to Hallmark pitching a Christmas movie with Erin and I in modern day, and they didn’t think it was the right time. Maybe it is now?”

Lissing will be starring in a Christmas movie on GAC Family that airs on December 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

