Stars Stunned by Hollywood Legend’s Sudden Death at 64

Legendary Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin died suddenly on May 10, 2024, at age 64, according to multiple outlets, including TMZ and CNN. News of the KTLA anchor’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of social media messages from major celebrities, including many Hallmark stars who knew and loved him.

TMZ reported that Rubin, who was married with four kids, was rushed to UCLA West Hills hospital on May 10 after going into full cardiac arrest at his home. KTLA said co-workers noticed no signs of illness when Rubin was at the station the day before his death. On May 9, his last live celebrity interview was with Hallmark alum Jane Seymour, which he posted on Instagram.

Rubin’s longtime colleague, Frank Buckley, tearfully announced Rubin’s death on-air and the station then began several hours of live coverage, with journalism peers and celebrities calling in to talk about his life and work.

Past & Present Hallmark Stars Mourn Death of Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin

Play

Though Rubin admitted in a 2020 tweet that his family wasn’t “huge into Hallmark Christmas movies,” he enthusiastically interviewed countless Hallmark stars over the years, including multiple chats with Lacey Chabert. As news of his death spread, many expressed their grief and admiration for him.

One of the first to speak out was Hallmark alum and “The Talk” co-host Jerry O’Connell, who tweeted, “Sam Rubin was a LEGEND. Rest In Peace KING.”

Scott Wolf, who co-starred with Chabert in 2023’s “A Merry Scottish Christmas,” wrote on Instagram, “This is truly sad. Sam was one of the first interviews in my career. Over the years I had the chance to be around him a lot, he interviewed me dozens of times. Every time he was the most kind, supportive, positive and fun person to be around. He always greeted me as ‘the nicest guy in Hollywood’. Takes one to know one, Sam. Rest in Peace. ❤️”

Marilu Henner, longtime star of Hallmark’s “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” tweeted, “I don’t think there was ever a person who loved his job more than Sam Rubin did He was always a BLAST! My heart goes out to his beautiful family at home & his incredible family at KTLA. You could feel the love when you walked on set. And Sam was the heart and hearth! #TheGOAT“

“This one hurts,” former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure captioned a post about Rubin. “Sam was the sweetest. Just the best. He was always so positive and happy and just the kindest. I’m so saddened by his passing.”

Morgan Fairchild, who starred in Hallmark’s “Perfect on Paper,” tweeted, “Oh NO!! Sam was the sweetest, nicest guy in town!! Always kind & supportive! My last interview with him was for #MatthewPerry’s death. I always went out of my way if he wanted an interview bc he was just such a great guy! Beloved by all. Condolences to his family#RIPSamRubin 💔💔💔💔💔💔”

Marlee Matlin, who appeared in Hallmark’s “Sweet Nothing in My Ear,” tweeted, “I am shocked and saddened by the news of Sam Rubin’s untimely passing. If you look up “kind” you would see his picture. RIP, Sam.. you will definitely be missed by me.”

Many Other Hollywood Luminaries Have Paid Tribute to Sam Rubin

Play

Within hours of his passing, “RIP Sam” was the top trending subject on X, formerly known as Twitter, as fans and stars grieved his sudden death. In addition to Hallmark stars, many major sang Rubin’s praises in social media posts on May 10.

Actor Kieffer Sutherland tweeted, “I last talked to Sam Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards this year. His smile and his genuine excitement for all things Hollywood ever present. In nervous situations he was a buoy of kindness. I will miss him.”

“So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin’s passing,” actor and director Ben Stiller tweeted. “Consummate pro. I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon. Sending love to his family.”

Mark McGrath, lead singer for Sugar Ray and a former entertainment reporter, tweeted, “Truly heartbreaking to hear of the passing of Sam Rubin from KTLA morning news. He made my mornings, my band and me, more interesting and entertaining than they deserved to be… Thank you Sam, Rest Easy”

Journalist and health advocate Maria Shriver tweeted, “This is heartbreaking. Sam Rubin was a Los Angeles institution and so full of life. He was great at his job—which he loved—but most importantly he was always kind and gracious. Sending love to his family.”

“So sad to learn that we’ve lost Sam Rubin,” actress Octavia Spencer wrote on X. It was always a pleasure to see him and to be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans.”