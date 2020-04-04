Hallmark’s ‘You’re Bacon Me Crazy’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its Spring Fling movie series with You’re Bacon Me Crazy, starring Michael Rady and Natalie Hall. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy premieres Saturday, April 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on April 5 at 6 p.m. Eastern, April 8 at 8 p.m., April 11 at 7 p.m., April 12 at 2 p.m., April 21 at 6 p.m., April 25 at 11 p.m., May 4 at 12 p.m., May 9 at 11 p.m., May 20 at 2 p.m., and May 26 at 4 p.m.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition while the competition tries to win her heart.”

‘You’re Bacon Me Crazy’ Was Filmed in Canada

You’re Bacon Me Crazy was filmed in multiple locations in Canada, including Langley, British Columbia, and Maple Ridge according to IMDb. It was filmed in February 2020.

The movie is based on Suzanne Nelson’s Scholastic book.

I can’t wait for #YoureBaconMeCrazy either! It’s based on my @Scholastic book. — Suzanne Nelson (@snelsonbooks) March 31, 2020

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos. This one was shared by Ian Collins, who stars in the movie.

Filming wrapped in late February.

Hall told Media Village that they actually filmed in food trucks. She said, “No cutaway trucks, no sets, which I loved. I got to experience what it was like to have a food truck and learned to make sandwiches from some great chefs.”

She added: “Filming in the truck was challenging, but also made it exciting and fun… It was very tight and there was a lot of choreography regarding movement, hitting your mark and moving around the camera while acting.”

Meet The Cast for ‘You’re Bacon Me Crazy’

Natalie Hall stars as Cleo. Hall’s credits include Charmed (Lucy for six episodes), UnREAL (Candy for eight episodes), NCIS New Orleans, Shades of Blue (Bianci’s girlfriend), Red Blooded, True Blood (Amber), Royal Pains (Tasha/Hope), Star-Crossed (Taylor for 11 episodes), Pretty Little Liars (Kate), All My Children (Coby Chandler), Sincerely Yours Truly, Into the Dark, Jett, Charmed (Lucy for 11 episodes in 2018-2019), and more. In January 2019 she starred in A Winter Princess on Hallmark.

Michael Rady stars as Sam. In November 2019 he starred in Hallmark’s Two Turtle Doves and in 2018 he starred in Christmas at Pemberley Manor. He’s also starred in Hallmark’s A Joyous Christmas (2017), Love to the Rescue (March 2019), and more. Rady’s other appearances include UnREAL, Atypical, Jane the Virgin, Intelligence, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel, Sleeper Cell, ER, Greek, Melrose Place (the reboot), Emily Owens MD, House of Lies, The Guardian, J. Edgar, and more.

Ian Collins is Andy. His credits include Snowpiercer (Tristan for 10 episodes), The Magicians, Sonder, Mingle All the Way, Sacred Lies, Arrow, Beyond, Colony, Hit the Road, The 100, Operation Christmas, and more.

Olivia Steele Falconer (right in the photo above) is Tessa. Her credits include A Million Little Things (Alex Stewart), Chronicle Mysteries (Kendall), Sacred Lies (Nikki), The Good Doctor, Christmas Princess, Once Upon a Time (Violet), On the Farm, The Tree that Saved Christmas, The 100 (young Octavia), Falling Skies, Arctic Air, Fairly Legal, Smallville, Caprica, and more.

Casey Manderson is Nate. His credits include Christmas Unleashed, Project Blue Book, Love Take Two, A Winter Princess, Rachel, Under the Autumn Moon, The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells, The Mistletoe Inn, The Dangers of Online Dating, Garage Sale Mystery, Alcatraz, HIccups, The Ennead (Cats), and more.

Brenda Crichlow is Norma Duncan. Her credits include The Dragon Prince, Web of Dreams, A Christmas Duet, A Taste of Summer, Love and Sunshine, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (Zecora voice), Chip and Potato, Christmas Bells are Ringing, Wedding of Dreams, Hope at Christmas, Supergirl, Crash Pad, A Gourmet Detective Mystery, Newlywed and Dead, Cult, Dinosaur Train, The L Word, Eureka, Smallville, The Fearing Mind (Ann Banner), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Michael Karl Richards (Tim)

Barbara Tyson (Mary)

Rhiannon Marie Fish (Laura)

Keith Martin Gordey (Joe)

Adrian Neblett (Customer #1)

Spencer Borgeson (Customer #2)

Nikki Chohan (Customer #3 – Pam)

Bronwen Smith (Helen)

Nancy Hillis (Wendy)

Corey Woods (Jenny)

Leslie Dos Remedios (Lydia)

Adil Zaidi (Man)

Nhi Do (Suzie)

