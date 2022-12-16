Hallmark Co-Stars Mourn Loss of ‘Gentle Soul’ Who Was ‘Full of Light’

A number of Hallmark stars have shared their grief this week after the sudden death of entertainer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Many fans knew Boss from his time on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” but he had connections to Hallmark as well.

As Hallmark Movie Fanatics detailed, the film “Bound & Babysitting” originally aired in 2015, and was later acquired by Hallmark and aired in 2020 on their network under the title, “Adventures in Love & Babysitting.” The film starred Boss along with “Project Christmas Wish” star Travis Van Winkle, “Pretty Little Liars” star Tammin Sursok, “Bones” star Tiffany Hines, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna. Each of the movie’s stars acknowledged the death of Boss after the news emerged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Travis Van Winkle Called Boss an ‘Incredible Gift of a Man’

After learning of Boss’ death, Van Winkle shared a lengthy caption and a nice photo of the two men together on his Instagram page. “We lost an incredible gift of a man today. RIP Stephen TWITCH Boss,” the “Tis the Season to be Merry” star shared. “Absolutely heartbreaking. My everything goes to his beautiful family left in the wake of this tragedy,” Van Winkle added.

The Hallmark actor admitted he hadn’t spoken to Boss in a while, and “This news was a shock to hear.” He noted, “You just never know what’s going on inside of someone’s head and heart unless you take the time to create the space to vulnerably connect with one another.” Van Winkle described Boss as “always so positive and filled with infectious joy,” as well as “hungry to learn new things and challenge himself.” He also remembered, “In EVERY interaction with him, he was such a gentle soul.”

Tiffany Hines Noted Boss Would Be ‘Sorely Missed’

Hines shared five photos from her movie with Boss on her Instagram page. “You changed every life that crossed your path,” she shared in the caption. “The way that you spread light, love, and laughter was a talent among many that you possessed, but was by far my favorite,” Hines added, while also noting, “My friend, you will be sorely missed.”

Rinna, who is known more for her involvement with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” these days than her role in the movie with Boss, shared suicide helpline information in an Instagram story after learning about her former co-star’s death. Sursok also shared her heartbreak over Boss’ death in an Instagram story.

“I can’t believe this is real. Filmed a movie with him a few years ago and he was the most incredible person, full of light,” Sursok detailed. She added, “My heart is broken for his beautiful family.”

Fans and fellow entertainers alike have come together over the past few days to share their memories of Boss and their grief online in the days after his death. In addition to multiple tributes from numerous Hallmark stars, posts have come from “Bachelor Nation,” the “Dancing with the Stars” community, the “Real Housewives” franchise, the “So You Think You Can Dance” family, and many others as well.