Candace Cameron Bure Confirms New Hallmark Drama

In a since-deleted May 15 Instagram story, Hallmark actress Candace Cameron Bure revealed an upcoming project. Bure invited fans to ask her questions on her Instagram story and one follower asked if Bure would be filming any new Hallmark movies this year, aside from Aurora Teagarden films and Christmas movies.

Bure responded saying, “Yes! I’ll be filming a drama for Hallmark Channel this fall called The Kite. It probably won’t air until next year.” Hallmark has not announced the film yet and Bure’s IMDb page does not currently list the film as in the works.

It’s notable that Bure said the new film will be a drama. While romance films are Hallmark’s specialty, dramas are less common on the channel. This could mark a turning point for Bure’s Hallmark Channel films. In the past, the actress has expressed losing interest in being a romantic leading lady. In a 2017 Us Weekly interview, Bure revealed that both she and her husband are tired of her kissing other men onscreen.

“I’m getting more uncomfortable with it the older I get. I’m like I don’t want to keep doing this,” Bure told Us Weekly. She also shared that her husband prefers to watch her on TV when she’s being herself, such as her time as a panelist on “The View.”

Bure’s Youngest Son Just Graduated High School

On May 22, Bure shared two Instagram posts commemorating her son Maksim’s high school graduation. “Looking forward to what God has in store for you next. Knowing your heart is set above and on Jesus, you are good to go,” the proud mom wrote.

Maksim “Maks” Bure takes after his father, Valeri Bure, with his hockey playing. Valeri Bure played professional hockey for Russia and Maks Bure played for his high school, NorthStar Christian Academy. The school’s website states that NorthStar Academy “strives to develop athletes to become fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ, with a foundation built on spiritual development, academic advancement, and athletic excellence.”

Maks often shares Instagram photos of him on the ice. In a February 21 post, Maks posed with a hockey stick in hand alongside his father and older brother, Lev. Candace Cameron Bure commented, “Bure power, babyyyyyyyyyy!”

When Is Bure’s Next Hallmark Film Airing?

While it seems that Hallmark fans may have to wait until 2022 to see the new drama “The Kite”, it won’t be long until Bure graces our TV screens again. The latest Aurora Teagarden film, “Til Death Do Us Part,” premieres on June 13. The film was delayed from an original May 23rd air date. Marilu Henner, who plays Aida Teagarden, tweeted about it, writing “wait till you see the wedding on May 23! Someone from my past comes back!”

Bure and Henner have enjoyed working together on the Aurora Teagarden films. In a November 2020 Instagram post, Bure called Henner “one of the biggest gifts of my life!” She went on to say, “I’m so grateful God brought us together onscreen and off-screen. You’re my set partner in crime and forever Vancouver roommate!” The two actresses quarantined together while filming “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con.”

It seems like Aurora and Nick will finally tie the knot in the latest Aurora Teagarden film, assuming the dead body discovered just days before their wedding doesn’t throw a wrench in their plans. Bure shared a throwback to the set of an Aurora Teagarden film in an April 24 Instagram video post. The video showed Bure climbing out a second-story window where her co-star Niall Matter stood waiting on a tiny roof to help her.

“I thought I would reminisce on the one time I got locked inside a bathroom while filming Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con and Niall rescued me,” Bure wrote.

