Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Sneak Big News Into Halloween Video

In a clever Instagram reel posted on October 25, 2023, HGTV‘s Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt gave their fans a trick — and a treat.

The “100 Day Dream Home” stars pretended to compete in their “annual pumpkin carving contest,” but when they turned their pumpkins around to show the results, the pumpkins displayed text that delivered big news.

Brian’s pumpkin reflected the name of their show and when Mika turned her pumpkin, it said “Season 5.”

“Ohh my gosh, okay, Mika definitely wins,” Brian quipped, and then the two of them said in sync, “We’re coming back in 2024!”

Fans expressed their excitement over the Kleinschmidt’s news, which caps off a very busy year for the couple.

Fans React to ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Renewal

The Kleinschmidts’ season 5 announcement also appeared on HGTV’s Instagram account.

Keeping with the Halloween theme, HGTV’s social media team wrote, “@mikamakesmoves and @mrbreakinground are carving up something special for their favorite sea5on. 💪🏼🎃💪🏾 There will be plenty of tricks and treats coming in 2024!”

The post quickly generated hundreds of comments from fans who were excited to learn “100 Day Dream Home” has been renewed for a fifth season.

One wrote, “🙌🏾🔥 Woo hoo!!! I can’t wait!!! Even though 2024 is too far away. I need a year-long show with you guys. 😂”

Another commented, “Yippee! Yippee! Yay! Yay!! 🤗 Im so excited for y’all (and me 😂🤣) Congratulations!! Can’t wait!!”

When the Kleinschmidts shared on Instagram in June that they’d just finished filming episodes for the fourth season of their show, which had begun airing several weeks before, many fans commented that they hoped a fifth season was around the corner.

Their friend and fellow HGTV star Ty Pennington wrote, “Whoop! Congrats you guys 🙌🏼,” and Mika responded by writing, “Thank you it’s bittersweet but we hope to be back ❤️ 🙌”

Though the couple’s announcement said that season 5 will air in 2024, HGTV has not provided a specific premiere date yet.

Series Renewal Caps Off a Busy Year for Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt

2023 has been a particularly busy year for the Kleinschmidts, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on October 10.

Back in April, the Kleinschmidts traveled to Los Angeles to work on their space for HGTV’s summer competition series, “Barbie Dream House Challenge.” While there, they hung out with and worked on the life-sized dollhouse with their friends Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” fame.

Then, before kicking off their fourth season of “100 Day Dream Home” on May 26, HGTV premiered the couple’s spin-off series, a two-episode special called “100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel.” The spin-off followed the couple as they renovated the 12-room Sunburst Inn on the Florida Gulf Coast.

When “Barbie Dream House Challenge” aired in July, viewers watched as the Kleinschmidts not only competed on but won the HGTV competition series. Their backyard pool design, complete with a pink slide, received more votes from the judges. The other over-the-top, colorful spaces were designed by paired-up HGTV stars.

“The friendships and memories we made with our fellow HGTV brothers and sisters was bigger than any win,” Brian told HGTV.

The Kleinschmidts didn’t attend the Hollywood premiere of the “Barbie” movie along with some of their HGTV colleagues because they went on a family vacation to Canada with their daughter Jade, whom viewers have seen grow up on their show. According to Distractify, Jade is Mika’s biological daughter from a previous relationship and Brian’s stepdaughter.

In August, Brian went on a two-week African safari with his dad and brother. On Instagram, he called it “the trip of a lifetime.”

In addition to diving into season 5 of their show, the next big thing on the Kleinschmidts’ calendar is hosting their local Sneakers Ball Gala on November 4, according to WFLA. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Skills Center, a “sports-based non-profit that also seeks to enhance academic and leadership abilities for children” in Tampa.