‘Bargain Block’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are returning for another season of “Bargain Block.” Season 2 of the HGTV series premieres on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

“Partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas want to be part of restoring the iconic American city of Detroit,” according to the series description. To do so, they have enlisted the help of real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield, who is expecting her first child.

“Keith and Evan will buy multiple rundown and abandoned houses on a single block, take them down to the studs, and create affordable, stylish and fully furnished starter homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers,” according to HGTV’s press release. “Now settled in the Motor City, the couple, who have renovated and purchased their own home and opened a new retail store and workshop, will infuse every property with a functional layout, artful design and beautiful repurposed furniture. The end result is incredible transformations of dilapidated homes that are an inspiration to the entire neighborhood.”

The announcement added, “To tackle the next round of renovations on the block, Keith and Evan will buy two ramshackle neighboring houses that both present extensive water damage and sky-high trash heaps. Once the properties are restored, the duo will give them an elevated design, one with a Hamptons beach cottage vibe and the other with a swanky, moody art deco style.”

The upcoming 10-episode season follows a successful freshman outing. According to HGTV, the first season drew more than 20 million viewers.

HGTV Renewed ‘Bargain Block’ in September 2021

HGTV announced the renewal of “Bargain Block” in September 2021.

“Keith, Evan and Shea have a deep passion for the city of Detroit and their commitment to revitalizing homes there has resonated with millions of HGTV fans,” HGTV President, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “They share a common goal to create beautifully renovated homes that are accessible to everyone and that mission helps to sustain communities and improve lives.”

In February, Bynum celebrated the trio’s 20th house reveal. As he wrote on Instagram, “Time flies when you’re having fun!”

Bynum & Thomas Competed on Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Most recently, Bynum and Thomas faced off against three teams of HGTV experts in season 3 of “Rock the Block.” Each team had one of four identical houses in Charleston, South Carolina and a budget of $225,000 in an effort to earn add the most appraisal value.

They lost to Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod of “Married to Real Estate.” Their other competitors were Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses” and Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

Each home was initially appraised for $500,000. While Jackson and Sherrod’s house earned an appraisal value of $931,000, all four properties were valued above $900,000.

“Really great to hear from the judges that they liked the house, the artistic quality of it was noted and that is really lovely,” Bynum said after the winners were revealed. “We came here to do that and they picked up on that, so that was awesome.”

