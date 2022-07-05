Alison Victoria Makes ‘Windy City Rehab’ Announcement in ‘Attention’ Getting Post

Alison Victoria shared a bikini-clad photo on Instagram with a special announcement: “Windy City Rehab” has been renewed for a fourth season.

“Now that I have your attention…SEASON 4 IS OFFICIAL!!!” the HGTV star captioned the beachy post on June 22, 2022. “All new episodes of @windycityrehabchi coming to you next year!”

She continued, “Thank you thank you thank you to all of you for tuning in week after week and for the love and support through the years. I couldn’t do it with out you. Literally.”

“Windy City Rehab” debuted in January 2019. The series follows Victoria, an interior designer, as she “buys and restores old homes in Chicago,” according to the series description.

Her fellow HGTV stars celebrated the news.“Fixer to Fabulous” star Dave Marrs commented, “Congrats! Looking forward to the new season!” Luke Caldwell, Mike Holmes, Jonathan Knight and Ty Pennington also congratulated the “Rock the Block” alum.

The nine-episode third season of “Windy City Rehab” kicked off in April 2022.

The season followed “a re-energized and resilient Alison who, after weathering personal and professional challenges, dives into a new life chapter with optimism and renewed purpose,” HGTV announced ahead of its premiere. Despite the name, she will take on “invigorating new renovation and design projects” in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago.

“I paved my way through some very difficult times and I’m stronger because of it,” the 40-year-old previously said in a press release. “I’m doing what’s best for me by following my real love in life, designing and renovating homes, many of which you will see in the new episodes of ‘Windy City Rehab.’”

If you want to catch up before “Windy City Rehab” return in 2023, the series is available to stream on discovery+.

Victoria Currently Stars in Season 2 of ‘Battle on the Beach’

Victoria, alongside Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak, returned as a mentor for season 2 of “Battle on the Beach.” She is working with married couple Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada

The teams of house flippers compete in “ weekly renovation challenges with the goal to add the most value to their home and win a $50,000 grand prize,” Deadline reported. The six-episode season premiered in June 2022.

“Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler joined the season as judges. According to HGTV, they “will use their expertise to determine which team adds the most value to each ultimate waterfront oasis.”

Victoria to Star in ‘Fix to A Million’ & ‘Ugliest House in America’

Victoria is not slowing down. She is returning for season 2 of “Ugliest House in America,” premiering on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

This season’s theme is “Ugly in Paradise,” with host Retta returning to visit 15 of the most outlandish homes five locations in the “prettiest locations,” HGTV announced. Victoria will give the winning house a $150,000 makeover.

Victoria will also narrate HGTV’s new “real estate experiment,” “Flip to a Million,” which premieres on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The series will follow two couples – Chicago-based Jason and EJ Williams and Long Island-based Jon and Dani Wrobel. The duos will be “dropped” into Dallas, Texas “where they will set out to prove that, in the world of real estate, it’s possible to start out with almost nothing and turn it into a fortune,” per a press release.

