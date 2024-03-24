Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Announce Opening of New Business

HGTV stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer announced their decision to open a new brick-and-mortar store, Down Home by DeBoers, in October 2023. Now, after months of hard work, their vision has finally come to life.

“WE ARE OPENING…👀 THIS FRIDAY – MARCH 22 AT 9 AM 🖤,” the “Teen Mom 2” stars wrote in a March 19 Instagram post from their Down Home by DeBoers Instagram page. The announcement included a timelapse of a Polaroid photo being developed to reveal the opening date.

In another post from the same day, they confirmed their Tea, South Dakota storefront’s regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays with limited Saturdays and Sundays. The couple also announced a giveaway to celebrate their store’s opening. “To celebrate this special occasion, the first 50 customers to spend $50+ will receive a FREE GIFT as our way of saying thank you for being a part of our journey. As we gear up for our Grand Opening event later this summer, we couldn’t wait to share a sneak peek of what’s in store 😉,” the couple wrote in the post.

Fans Congratulate the DeBoers on Their Opening

The DeBoers shared more from their store opening in a March 22 Instagram post, where they also revealed what the free gift they teased would be.

“WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!!!🥂 The first 50 customers to spend $50+ will receive a free MOOZIE 🤠,” the couple captioned the photo of Chelsea holding up a cow-hyde drink holder. Chelsea posed in front of a hanger full of cow-hyde rugs that lined one of their storefront’s walls.

Fans took to the Down Home by DeBoers account’s comment section to congratulate the couple on their accomplishment.

“It was great seeing you all this morning and the store looks FABULOUS! I can’t wait to use my Moozie 😂,” one fan who made it out on opening day wrote.

“Praying for a successful opening for y’all! Can’t wait until y’all open an online shop!” another fan commented. When they confirmed their store’s hours, the couple shared that an online shop was on the way, though no opening date has yet been shared for the online store.

“take all my monies !!!!!! soooo excited for you guys,” a third user added.

Another HGTV Host Helped Chelsea & Cole DeBoer With Their Store

Chelsea shared a post on March 10 to mark the day she and Cole moved into their new storefront, and she included one particular familiar face in the post. Mary Tjon Joe Pin, host of HGTV’s “Going for Sold” and “Two Steps Home”, was tagged in the first photo of Chelsea’s slideshow from move-in day.

“This last week we moved into our store @downhomedeboers and I’m just blown away by how fortunate Cole and I are to have such incredible friends. From stopping by, bringing snacks (and white claws), offering to help, checking in…GRANDPARENTS for helping with the littles. we sure felt the love and support. It sure says something when so much WORK feels fun because of the laughs and people around. We are so excited for this journey 🖤,” Chelsea wrote in her caption at the time.

Tjon Joe Pin’s appearance wasn’t a complete surprise, as she has previously shared content from the set of the DeBoer’s HGTV show “Down Home Fab”, which had its 2nd season premiere on the network on March 21.

READ NEXT: Mina Starsiak Hawk Celebrates Return to HGTV