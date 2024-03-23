Mina Starsiak Hawk Celebrates Return to HGTV

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is back. The former “Good Bones” host announced the end of her series in Summer 2023, and while she has at least one “Good Bones” spin-off special in the works, she made her official return to the network in another program.

It was announced in February 2024 that Starsiak Hawk was one of 17 different HGTV stars tapped to film for the new “House Hunters: All Stars” spin-off. The new series premiered on the network on March 21, with Starsiak Hawk starring in the premiere.

“I had SO much fun shooting this episode of ‘House Hunters’ and can’t wait to see what you guys think! Helping OTHER people look through and assess fixer uppers was a blast! Maybe that’s my next life! 🤷🏼‍♀️ Who knows?!” Starsiak Hawk wrote in a March 20 Instagram post promoting her new episode.

Fans Were Thrilled to Have Mina Starsiak Hawk Back on Their Screens

Fans took to Starsiak Hawk’s comment section to celebrate her return to HGTV screens with the host. “Nailed it!!!! And you didn’t need two chicks or their hammers!!! YOU really nailed it. Good job Mina! 🔥,” one fan wrote, making reference to Starsiak Hawk’s business, Two Chicks and a Hammer.

“Good bones needs to come back wit all the guys too #so fun to watch,” another fan commented.

“I’ll set it to record. Cant wait. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ I really miss Good Bones. 🥰 🥰 🥰 🥰 🥺 🥺 🥺,” a third fan added.

“This sounds exciting! I love house hunters, and @mina_starsiak_hawk you are still one of my favorites to watch!” another user chimed in.

According to HGTV, the premiere episode of “House Hunters: All Stars” saw Starsiak Hawk working with her client Siena, an artist who was looking to purchase a fixer-upper in Starsiak Hawk’s home city of Indianapolis. In true “House Hunters” fashion, the pair toured three homes before Siena’s final decision.

Starsiak Hawk shared a clip from her episode in a March 21 post, and even more fans chimed into the comment section, with users writing, “Love Love Love seeing you back on HGTV!! You need a new show with MJ!! Great job you look FANTASTIC 👏 👌 👍 💪 🙌 😀 🔥 😍 ❤️,” and “It’s so good to see you back on TV @mina_starsiak_hawk!!”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Finished Filming Her Spin-Off

While fans may be sad to know that Starsiak Hawk’s “House Hunters: All Stars” appearance has come and gone, they will get another chance to see her on their screens.

Starsiak Hawk shared that she finished filming for her “Good Bones” lake house spinoff, a two-episode special that will see the HGTV star and her husband work to renovate their recently purchased lake house. The network has yet to share a planned premiere date.

“Last day of filming at the lake house this weekend!!! Im@gonna miss this team 😩 :::::: This project has been a labor of love and has resulted in a place so filled with love! Thank you to everyone to had a hand in helping!!! Brittany (and hubby), MJ, Austin, Christy, Steve, the kids…. :::::: I can’t wait for all the memories we get to make here with the kids and our friends and family!!!!,” Starsiak Hawk captioned a March 18 post that included a video from her last day on set.

