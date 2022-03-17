Why Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Are Really Ending ‘Flip or Flop’

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are walking away from their long-running HGTV series, “Flip or Flop,” after 10 seasons. While the former couple announced its ending with only two episodes left, an insider told People, “The writing has been on the wall for a while. It was not sudden.”

Multiple outlets are reporting they were not happy working so closely with an ex. Though the two will not be entirely rid of each other, sharing daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

“Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” a source told People. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.”

“Flip or Flop” premiered in 2013 when Haack and El Moussa were still married. The duo continued to work alongside each other despite splitting in 2016.

The New York Post reported the setting “complicated” their new relationships. Christina shares her son Hudson, 2, with her second husband Ant Anstead and is currently engaged to Josh Hall. El Moussa married “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

“It’s not ideal to have two exes who share children working together so closely while their significant others are just standing by,” an insider told the publication.

While TMZ reported Haack and El Moussa were in talks to continue the series before changing their minds, Us Weekly revealed the decision to end the series was “mutual.”

“Filming ‘Flip or Flop’ took up a lot of time,” according to Us Weekly’s source, who added they “weren’t the happiest on set together.”

The insider continued, “Once the cameras went away you noticed a different vibe. They just went their separate ways, did their own thing, and would speak to the cast and crew more than they would each other.”

Haack and El Moussa Made Headlines for an On-Set Argument

The pair made headlines for an on-set argument in July 2021.

TMZ reported that El Moussa went on a tirade against his ex-wife, calling her “a washed-up loser” and declaring himself as “winning.”

The 40-year-old later expressed remorse on “Daily Pop,” saying, “Honestly, since we got in that disagreement a few months back I just decided that moving forward, never again. Like, I never want to go through that again. I never want her to go through that again. And I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know we care about each other. We support each other. And that’s really important to me.”

Ending ‘Flip or Flop’ After 10 Seasons Is Perfect Timing

Ending the series was perfect timing for the California-based duo, according to the Us Weekly insider. They added that making it through 10 seasons “was a really big milestone.”

As HGTV previously announced, both Haack and El Moussa have signed multi-year deals with the network.

The newest season of Haack’s solo series, “Christina on the Coast” is slated for a late 2022 premiere, while El Moussa’s “Flipping 101” is expected to return in early 2023.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” the President of HGTV, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

The series finale of “Flip or Flop” will air on HGTV on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

