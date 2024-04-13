Dave & Jenny Marrs Delete Video After Divulging HGTV Plans: ‘Can’t Talk About That’

One of HGTV‘s most popular duos, “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, may have said too much in their most recent Instagram Live session with fans.

During an impromptu Q&A conducted from the front seat of their car on April 10, 2024, the couple answered fans’ rapid-fire questions about their current spin-off series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.” The last of six episodes, chronicling their adventures renovating an Italian villa for friends in Italy, airs on April 16.

But while answering questions about the spinoff, the Marrs revealed that they were sitting in their car waiting to film a house walk-through for the sixth season of “Fixer to Fabulous,” which has not been officially announced yet by HGTV.

“We can’t talk about that we’re filming season 6 yet,” Marrs said sheepishly, “but we just did.”

Though a recording of the couple’s Instagram Live was initially posted on Jenny’s feed afterwards, it has since been deleted.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Revealed Season 6 Details While Crew Waited for Them to Start Filming

As the Marrs hopped onto Instagram Live to chat briefly with fans on April 10, Dave began by explaining that they were waiting for their “Fixer to Fabulous” production crew to be ready to film a home walk-through.

“We’re gonna do another one here in about 15 minutes, and then we’ve got two more demos tomorrow and our first episodes of season six are underway,” he said, before adding, “but that’s not what we’re here to talk about.”

After the couple replied to fans’ questions and shared behind-the-scenes details about the latest “Italiano” episode, they acknowledged that members of their crew were standing outside their car, waiting for them.

“Our whole crew is sitting there staring at us because they’re waiting on us,” Jenny said. “We’re about to start filming another walk-through.”

“We’re starting,” Jenny added, but then seemed to realize she was sharing top secret information. “We’re not officially allowed to talk.”

Dave then interjected, “Our fourth walk-through for season 6, ‘Fixer to Fabulous.’ We can’t talk about that we’re filming season 6 yet, but we just did.”

“Here they come, they’re waiting for us,” Jenny said.

“They’re waiting for us, looking at us, they’re gonna put GoPros in my truck,” Dave said as he turned the camera to show two of their crew members — production director Jerome Jarnigan and camera operator Jason Bernardi — standing in the street watching the couple in their car.

Dave continued, “Hey guys, say hello! You’re on Instagram Live! That’s Jerome and Bernardi. They’ve been with us from the start. They run cameras. They see my butt crack way too much.”

As he and Jenny laughed, Dave added, “They look past it! Jerome just threw up his lunch a little bit, but hey, it’s okay.”

“Yeah, so here we go,” Jenny said quickly, before they ended the chat. “Starting another one — fourth house to start for the season!”

Jenny Marrs Said in December That They Didn’t Know Whether ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Would Be Back

In December 2023, when the Marrs wrapped filming the fifth season of “Fixer to Fabulous,” Jenny shared on Instagram that she was hopeful they’d return for another season, but wasn’t sure.

“It sort of feels like the end of the school year where we say, ‘have a great summer!’ and all go home to our families for a few months,” she wrote on December 8. “But, we leave not knowing if we will be back together. We hope and pray that people like what we created enough for us to be able to do it again next year.”

In their since-deleted Instagram Live from April 10, she said that they completed filming “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” in January. The six-week spinoff premiered after the March 5 finale of their fifth season of “Fixer to Fabulous” aired.

Days before, on April 5, the mom of five shared a photo of the sun shining on their Arkansas farmhouse in her Instagram Stories, and shared that she was focusing on relaxing before jumping back into filming.

“Slow morning,” Jenny wrote. “Luke’s still sleeping and I’m on my third cup of coffee sitting in my favorite window seat (in my new little sitting room off the bedroom). We start filming again next week (feels like we didn’t get a break this year) so I’m really focusing this week on rest and soaking in slow moments before the crazy begins again.”