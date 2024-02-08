HGTV Star Survives Serious Crash in Houston: ‘Everything Happened So Quickly’

Longtime HGTV personality and popular designer Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin is counting her blessings after surviving a crash that totaled her car when she collided head-on with a giant pole near a Houston highway.

Mary has starred in HGTV’s “Going for Sold” and “Two Steps Home” with her husband, Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin, and has led the design teams for shows including “Home Town Takeover” and “Down Home Fab.” The couple also stars in OWN’s “Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” which premiered in September 2023.

On February 6, Mary posted breathtaking photos from the wreck, with the front of her cherry red car crumpled up from the impact, and the passenger side of the car also damaged. Fans, friends and HGTV colleagues flooded her post with support.

“Everything happened so quickly,” she wrote. “I think I’m still in a state (of) shock.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Multiple Fire Trucks Responded to Car Wreck

In her Instagram post, Mary tagged the location of her crash as Houston, which is where she and Jon live with their two young children, daughter Harper and son Grayson, per Voyage Houston.

“Wasn’t sure if I wanted to share or not,” she wrote. “All I can say is GOD IS GOOD! 🙌🏿🙌🏿”

Mary also tagged her husband in the post, but didn’t indicate if he or anyone else was in the car at the time of the accident. Photos showed that multiple trucks from the Cypress Creek fire department were on the scene.

As soon as she shared the photos, Mary began hearing from fans and friends, including multiple HGTV colleagues.

“Luxe for Less” star and 2023 “Rock the Block” winner Michel Boyd wrote, “We’re glad that you’re safe!”

Page Turner of “Fix My Flip” wrote, “Mary!!! Jesus. My stomach just dropped!! So glad you’re okay 😭😭😭”

Noel Gatts of “What’s Wrong With That House” commented, “Oh my heart!!!! I’m sending you so much love. Thank goodness you’re all ok!!!”

Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Posts Poignant Photo Day After Crash

Mary has not shared additional details about what caused her car wreck. But the next day, on February 7, she shared a photo of herself strapped into a seatbelt in the passenger side of another car.

In the photo, Mary tilted her head down to showcase her ballcap, which said, “Lord protect me while I’m in these streets.”

In the caption, she added, “Amen 🙌🏿🙌🏿”

Among the many commenters, Gatts returned to write, “Keep healing. Love to you!!”

In late 2022, Mary posted a video of herself talking while driving as she celebrated wrapping filming on “Home Town Takeover” in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Reflecting on the huge undertaking, which featured 18 major design projects throughout the small town, she said her whole body hurt from all the manual labor, but that she wanted to have a record of her joy and gratitude for the experience to look back on in hard times.

“You just don’t know what you’re capable of until you get to the end,” she said. “And it’s just like, the journey to get there, all the challenges, all the tears, the bumps, the bruises. I have lots of bruises, my knees hurt, my back hurts, everything hurts.”

“But this is just such a great moment I just wanted to live in and be able to come back and watch this video and remember how it felt,” she continued. “You know when, in those moments where you just feel like you’re not going to make it through? Because we had so many, so many moments. And there were multiple days where it felt like we just could not get a break and we could not get a win.”