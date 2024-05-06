HGTV Shares Update on New Season of ‘Battle on the Beach’

HGTV’s hit series “Battle on the Beach” is back. The network announced a fourth-season renewal of the competition series, which was filmed in Oak Island, North Carolina, in February 2024. Now, in a May 2024 press release, the network has shared that the season premiere will air on Monday, June 3, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The fourth season will follow the same format as the last, with HGTV stars Taniya Nayak (“Build it Forward”), Ty Pennington (“Rock the Block”), and Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) will mentor a pair of renovators through the process of renovating one of three similar four-bedroom, two-bathroom houses along the beach. The team that adds the most value to their property will take home a $50,000 cash prize.

As in seasons 2 and 3, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”) will return as the judges for the series.

The Season is Starting With a 2-Hour Premiere

Pennington was the first cast member to share the premiere date news, letting fans know in his May 6 Instagram post, “🚨 We’re back! 🚨 Catch the supersized 2hr premiere of #BattleOnTheBeach Monday, June 3rd at 9/8c on @hgtv & @streamonmax 🥳 This season we’re bringing epic surfside renovation to Oak Island, North Carolina! #Dontmissit,” Pennington wrote, adding a message since Bryan was absent from the photo he chose to post, “oh, and @bryanbaeumler was there too 😆 🙌🏼.”

According to the network, the premiere episode is opening with a kitchen renovation, but will also see the teams working on their living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, and outdoor spaces across the new season.

While fans will have to wait a little bit longer to be properly introduced to the pairs of renovators and find out which team would be paired with which HGTV star, the network shared some information, revealing that two of the teams are married couples (Samantha and Sean Kilgore of Richmond, Michigan and Kristin and Chyenne Smith of Dallas, Texas) while the third is a pair of friends (Brandon Parker and Teresa Robinson of Norfolk, Virginia).

Ty Pennington Spoke About the New Season

Pennington spoke with Heavy in March 2024 and opened up about the new series, which sees all three mentors vying for their second win, as the score is tied up across the first three seasons.

“You have to get a team that’s willing to work really hard, but most importantly too […] because of the experience and the seasoning I’ve gone through you kind of have to say, I can just really guide a team to know how to pace yourself,” Pennington told Heavy about what it takes to win the show. “Because what will happen is you get burnt out on these things. You’ve got to remember, six weeks. How you’re feeling on the fifth week is a lot different than how you’re feeling on the first week. And so you have to pace your energy. That’s why the kitchen is usually the first one, because if you save that for last you would end up with one refrigerator and one table like, ‘This is all we have left.'”

