Egypt Sherrod Doubles Down on ‘Rock the Block’ Kitchen Redemption Ruling

HGTV’s hit renovation competition show “Rock the Block” premiered its 5th season on Monday, March 4. After an intense week of renovation work, season 3 winners Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (“Married to Real Estate”) returned to the show to judge the teams’ completed kitchen and dining area renovations, awarding the win to Page Turner and Mitch Glew (“Fix My Flip”).

Along the way, Sherrod drew disagreement out of one of the other teams, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (“Unsellable Houses”), after saying their wine wall would not show up on an appraisal, and thus didn’t add monetary value to their home, as the twins argued in a confessional that it would classify as a wine cellar.

In a March 5 Instagram post, Sherrod recapped her and her husband’s time judging the kitchen spaces and took a moment to double down on her original ruling, writing, “The twins we felt ate up the dining room because they chose to add more space elsewhere that you’ll see in another ep. So their space was tighter, and the wine wall does not appraise. A wine cellar does! Also, the green kitchen we felt may not be embraced by every buyer.”

Fans Weigh in on Kitchen Redemption Judging

Many fans were ecstatic for Team Page and Mitch, who worked to add as much value to their kitchen space as possible. One fan commented “Best concept, best design, BEST Kitchen! Hands down!! Secret spice rack!? Folding window bar!? Round edge island!? Wine wall!? The grocery lift made my life, I neeedd that in my life lolol!!! I mean come on, this one has it all!!!” on Turner’s March 5 Instagram post celebrating the win.

Some users disagreed with the judge’s ruling, however, and some fans made their voices heard in a Reddit discussion thread about the season 5 premiere episode.

“I was also surprised I liked Keith and Evan’s kitchen best, I don’t know that I would have chosen the cabinet color, but it worked and was luxurious looking. Even though Page and Mitch won, I think Egypt liked Keith and Evan’s best. (Making an assumption based on what she said),” one fan wrote.

That user was correct in their assumption, as Sherrod wrote in her caption, “Keith and Evans was my personal fave! Like I would live there today. Buuuuutt the lack of a pantry and closing off the marina view a bit was hard to weigh against Page and Mitch’s walk in pantry, large dining space which made the house feel very large, and panoramic window which opened to an indoor/outdoor dual bar, and the grocery lift. It’s always hard folks!”

“I like you guys but you robbed @sarahbaeumler from the win! No one uses a dining room on vacation!” one fan commented on Sherrod’s post. “Should my toddler , older parents and luggage walk up stairs or should I put everyone in the grocery elevator lol.”

Sherrod clarified in her caption that despite her and Jackson being very impressed with the Baeumlers’ choice to add an elevator in their home, they weren’t able to factor it into the kitchen judging. She wrote, “Sarah and Bryan’s was stunning!! But ultimately we thought it was taste specific, and we couldn’t add value for the elevator because we were there to judge the kitchen and it was in the living room and foyer. We are sure it will show up on their appraisal though.”

When is the Next Episode of ‘Rock the Block’?

Next week’s episode of “Rock the Block” will air on HGTV on Monday, March 11, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The episode will also be streaming on Max at the same time. In episode 2, the teams will have to tackle their homes’ Living Room spaces. As a reward for their Kitchen Redemption win, Page and Mitch earned a bonus of $1,000 that they will be able to use in their Living Room design. Season 2 winners Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (“100 Day Dream Home”) will return as the guest judges for the next round of competition.

