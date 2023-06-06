Erin Napier Shares Daughters’ ‘Adorable’ Works of Art

Following in their mother’s footsteps.

HGTV’s “Home Town” co-host Erin Napier took to Instagram on Monday, June 5 to share two pieces of art that her daughters, 5-year-old Helen and 2-year-old Mae, created.

“Fun in the Sun by Helen Napier : marker and colored pencils. Colors! by Mae Napier : tempera sticks,” Napier captioned her post. Helen’s work depicts the Napiers’ family of four, all with hearts for bodies, basking in the sunlight. Erin’s husband Ben Napier (a blue heart with a hat on) towers over all three of his family members, while Erin (a green heart with no arms), Helen (a pink heart), and Mae (dark green) stand next to him in descending height order. Mae’s abstract piece is filled with different overlapping colors in various squiggly lines.

Fans React to Helen & Mae’s Masterpieces

This is not the first time Napier has shared her daughters’ artwork, and as per usual, fans were quick to hop into the “Home Town” host’s comment section to share their love for the design star’s daughters’ work.

“❤️ 🙌 😍 Tempera sticks are the best art tool I’ve we found for projects with my younger grandkids! And Helen’s heart shaped faces tell it all about how she feels about her lovely family! ❤️” one user commented.

“adorable! little artists in the making” another fan wrote.

“I see a future artist 👩‍🎨 must run in the family. 😊 💕” a third user added.

One of the latest pieces of art Napier received was a Mother’s Day gift from Helen’s school. Erin shared a photo of the gift, a custom-painted tile with Helen’s name and hand outline carved into it. “My first Muffins with Mom at school,” Erin wrote in her post’s caption, “My gosh what a privilege to be someone’s home, mama, comfort. Between this and the cuddles from Mae this morning who told me ‘you my bess fren,’ feeling like I my heart could bust”.

Helen & Mae Napier Have Been Closer Than Ever

Napier’s daughters are sharing more than just a love for art lately. Napier shared a photo of her daughters standing side-by-side at a rehearsal for one of Helen’s dance recitals, looking up at the dancers on stage.

“All of a sudden, they’re becoming a team. Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, ‘HEY SISSY!'” Erin captioned the May 26 post, “As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, ‘you can be up there one day.’ It’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends.”

Napier’s openness with her daughters’ big moments drew in many fan comments, with different users sharing their own sweet sibling stories. “The most interesting and beautiful journey in the whole wide world, and just wait until the booboo’s get bigger and one is running to the fridge, spills 100 pieces of ice all over the floor while getting the few that made it into the ziploc to sissy’s forehead as quickly as possible,” one user commented.

“It is the best! 🥹💗 my oldest is home from her first year at college and hearing her and her younger sister staying up late and giggling together is the best. They missed each other,” another user wrote.

READ NEXT: HGTV Announces Fate of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’