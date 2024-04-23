Erin Napier Gets ‘Emotional’ During House Tour

HGTV star Erin Napier has always been known to cherish memories of home, immortalizing certain moments throughout her life in various forms, be them new candles for her Scent Library, photos in her latest book “Heirloom Rooms”, or by sharing the history of a family and their home in her HGTV show “Home Town”.

In an April 23 Instagram post, Erin stumbled upon an old furniture piece that used to belong to her and her husband/HGTV co-host Ben Napier, and took a moment to share its story with her friends and followers.

Erin Napier is Getting Sentimental

“Y’all ever been emotional about a cheap old coffee table you gave away a million years ago? 😄 remember taking that photo for flea market style magazine, @jallsopp?! #hgtvhometown,” Erin captioned her post, which included a video of the coffee table in question. In a second slide, Erin also included a photo of the table, taken by her friend Jean Allsopp (who she tagged in the caption), from the Flea Market Style Magazine spread she referenced.

During the video, Erin can be heard narrating from behind the camera, telling viewers, “You guys, we are touring a house today to show to some homeowners and we found our coffee table from when we got married. And I know it’s ours because Ben flipped that wheel around ’cause I broke my toe on it one time. And now I’m all sentimental and in my feelings.”

Fans were quick to hop into Erin’s comment section with their reactions to this blast from the past.

“Looks like it was made for that spot! So cool you found it! 💁‍♀️ 👏 👍 👍,” one user wrote.

“I get so sentimental over furniture. Especially if it’s something that I’ve had since I bought my first house or I’ve had since I moved out on my own. I’m the same way with dishes and coffee mugs,” another fan added, relating to Erin’s sentimentality.

“I am sure Ben could build a way cooler version of it today! Give him a hint,” a third user suggested.

“Wow! I do remember!! Great memories being in Laurel & staying right next door! ❤️ ❤️,” Allsop, Erin’s photographer friend, added.

Erin Napier Calls Out Online Fan Behavior

While the Napiers are hard at work, both on new “Home Town” episodes and a new season of “Home Town Takeover” in Sebring, Florida, the couple took a moment to share a message with fans on social media and call out some behavior they had noticed in an April 2 Instagram post.

“The comments on my Instagram have been really not nice,” Erin said, with Ben adding, “Nasty.”

Erin continued on to say that the comments have been, “Really rude. Y’all realize we design these houses for people who really live in them. You’re not hurting my feelings at all. But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses. And if you can’t think of something nice to say about these people’s homes, what do you say?”

“Don’t say anything at all,” Ben responded.

Since this post, the comment sections on Erin’s post have been limited to only certain users.

