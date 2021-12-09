Erin Napier Reveals Inspiration Behind Her Short Hair

Fans of “Home Town” have come to know Erin Napier for her short blonde hair. During an appearance on the December 8, 2021 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the HGTV star revealed the initial inspiration behind her signature haircut.

“You were seriously my all-time favorite in high school,” Napier told Barrymore. “I cut my hair off to look like you. … This is the grow-out from my Drew Barrymore cut freshman year of college.”

She specifically “wanted to be” the actress from the 1995 film “Mad Love,” the 36-year-old revealed during a February 2021 appearance on the talk show.

Napier added on Instagram that the episode actually aired on the 17th anniversary of her husband Ben asking her out. As it turns out, it was her short hair that initially caught his eye.

“Cause he loved my haircut,” Napier confirmed. “Thanks, Drew, it’s all because of you.”

Since their initial meeting in college, the Napiers have welcomed two daughters, Helen and Mae, and built “Home Town” into a successful franchise.

The 46-year-old host told the couple, “I love when people find love in their life. I love when people are willing to include other people in that love story.”

While she rose to fame with a pixie cut, Napier did give fans a look at her formerly longer locks on Instagram in August 2021. She shared throwback photos from when she was in a band known as “Sunday’s Maria.”

The Napiers ‘Don’t Know’ Why Fortune Named Them Among the ‘World’s 50 Greatest Leaders’

The “Never Been Kissed” star asked Napier and her husband Ben how it felt to be named on Fortune’s list of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.” In May 2021, it was announced they ranked 39.

“It just felt like surely they have the wrong people,” Napier responded. “We live in Laurel, Mississippi. Maybe the only reason we were on that list is because we’re just so regular. And maybe that people find inspiration in how very normal and regular a life you can live in a very normal place like Laurel. And you can still make a difference where you are, no matter how small it is. And I guess, I guess that’s what it was that landed us on the list. I don’t know.”

She added, “They were just really lovely to invite us to be on it.”

‘Home Town’ Season 6 Premieres on December 26

HGTV announced the Napiers’ flagship series “Home Town” will return on December 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will be followed by the holiday special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” which is already available on discovery+.

This season will once again document Ben and Erin Napier as they “use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for their fellow residents in Laurel, Mississippi,” according to the press release. It added, “Several small business owners will be the beneficiaries of their extraordinary talent and skills.”

The couple will also share their own project with fans: the renovation of their new farmhouse.

READ NEXT: HGTV Stars Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Traditions