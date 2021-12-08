HGTV Stars Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Traditions

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for some of HGTV’s biggest stars.

In video montages posted to the network’s Instagram account on November 28 and December 5, 2021, the hosts of shows such as “Home Town,” “Flip or Flop,” “My Lottery Dream Home” and “Property Brothers” shared their favorite holiday traditions and gifts.

Here is what they said:

Jasmine Roth of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’

The star of “Help! I Wrecked My House” told HGTV, “My favorite family holiday tradition is every Christmas Eve we do a little house crawl so everybody that lives nearby friends or family open up their houses, we literally walk from house to house and have an appetizer or a cocktail at every single house and the fun thing is seeing everybody’s houses decorated for the holidays.”

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson of ‘Married to Real Estate’

Married couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are set to star in “Married to Real Estate” and compete on the next season of “Rock the Block.

In a video on HGTV’s Instagram, Sherrod asked her husband, “Our favorite family holiday tradition, babe?” to which he replied, “I’m sure she would say dressing everyone up in matching pajamas.”

The “Property Virgins” host proclaimed, “Yes, I love that. Isn’t that cute when everybody has matching pajamas on? Come on, come on, that’s cute!”

“I love it,” Jackson agrees, before revealing, “She just always purchases my pajamas a bit too tight.”

His wife interjected, “Lies and fairy tales, you’ve never said that before.” But he retorted, “Just because I’m always in the spirit,” before they both wished viewers, “Happy holidays.”

Scott McGillivray of ‘Vacation House Rules’

“Vacation House Rules” star Scott McGillivray was among the HGTV stars revealing his favorite holiday tradition in an Instagram video on November 28, 2021.

“Now one of my favorite holiday traditions is cutting down a tree every year,” he said. “It’s something we do as a family and we don’t do it small time. We do it big time. In fact, I’m scoping out some pretty big trees right here. Maybe one of those will end up in my living room. You have to wait to find out.”

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt of ‘100 Day Dream Home’

The hosts of “100 Day Dream Home” and former “Rock the Block” winners Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt have a “silly or should I say dilly tradition,” Brian revealed to HGTV.

“So one of my favorite holiday traditions is every single year is there’s a little plastic pickle ornament and the first person on Christmas morning to find that pickle gets an extra Christmas gift and as I’m talking about it right now, I was just thinking about all these years, I’m usually the one that hides the pickle,” he said, before turning to his wife. “So I never get the extra gift so you and Jade always win.”

Mika responded, “Well, but the tradition you should enjoy the fact that, you know, we have fun looking for the pickle.”

Jonathan Knight of ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

The star of “Farmhouse Fixer,” Jonathan Knight, revealed his favorite Christmas tradition to HGTV.

“I want to share my favorite Christmas tradition and that is when we were kids we lived in the States and my cousins and grandparents and everybody lived in Canada,” the New Kids on the Block singer said. “So we would be able to open our Christmas presents on Christmas Eve, then we’d get in the car. We drive like 11 hours just in time to be there for Christmas morning and open presents with my cousins and my grandparents.”

Erin & Ben Napier of ‘Home Town’

“Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier proclaimed their favorite holiday tradition is “Pancake Day!”

“It’s a tradition in Laurel. Everybody in town lines up together to eat pancakes – all you can eat – and it’s like you just get to see everyone you’ve ever known your whole life while you wait in line and then you get to eat breakfast together,” Erin said in an HGTV video.

“If you’re from Laurel,” Ben interjected. “And there’s hotrods.”

David Bromstad of ‘My Lottery Dream Home’

“My Lottery Dream Home” host David Bromstad’s favorite Christmas gift left a lasting impact.

He told HGTV, “My favorite gift that I ever received was these bear slippers that had claws on them. I wore them everywhere. They’re hilarious. My parents just got them as a joke but I literally wore the soles down and to this day, I have two or three bear slippers still in my collection.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

The Arkansas-based stars of “Fixer to Fabulous,” Dave and Jenny Marrs shared their favorite Christmas traditions with HGTV.

“My favorite holiday tradition is Christmas Eve candlelight service,” the mother-of-five said. “Ever since I was a kid, we would always gather as a family, have dinner and open one present and then go to service and have candles and sing ‘Silent Night’ – that’s my favorite.”

Her husband’s favorite tradition is a bit frostier, explaining that it has “always been having snow on Christmas morning.”

“But we live in Arkansas so that doesn’t always happen, so Jenny and I purchased a snow machine,” Dave said. “And now, it always happens.” Though Jenny was quick to note, “Not Jenny and I … you purchased, you purchased.”

Hilary Farr of ‘Tough Love With Hilary Farr’

One half of “Love It or List It,” Hilary Farr said in an HGTV Instagram video, “My favorite Christmas tradition is burning the Christmas pudding. This happens every single year.”

She can soon be seen in “Tough Love with Hilary Farr.”

Mike Holmes of ‘Holmes Family Rescue’

Mike Holmes revealed his favorite Christmas tradition in an HGTV Instagram video on December 5, 2021.

“My favorite family holiday tradition was really when my kids were young,” the “Holmes Family Rescue” star said. “I’d load them in the car, we’d drive up north, we get in a sleigh, have some hot chocolate, few hot dogs and we’d go way out into the field and find that perfect tree to cut down, throw it on the roof of the car, tie it down, bring it home and set it up.”

Christina Haack of ‘Christina on the Coast’

It is a family affair for the star of “Christina on the Coast,” Christina Haack. She told HGTV, “My favorite holiday tradition is the week before Christmas, walking around with the kids and looking at all the beautiful Christmas lights on people’s homes.”

Albie Mushaney of ‘House Hunters: Ho Ho Home’

In a video on HGTV’s Instagram, “House Hunters: Ho Ho Home” star Albie Mushaney clad in a Santa suit said, “My favorite Christmas tradition is eating cookies.”

Jonathan & Drew Scott of ‘Property Brothers’

HGTV’s go-to sibling duo, “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott revealed their favorite family traditions are centered around food.

Jonathan explained in a video for the network, “Well, it’s food. It’s laughter, it’s sitting around, family movies. We do ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ‘Elf.’”

“Also, we always sing Christmas carols and then we also carol around to all the neighbors. That’s always fun,” Drew added before his brother interjected, “And Drew always gets coal in his stocking. That’s the best part.”

Tarek El Moussa of ‘Flip or Flop’

Newlywed Tarek El Moussa revealed he has “a new holiday tradition.”

In an HGTV video, the “Flip or Flop” host added, “Since Heather came around – every holiday season we wear matching onesies and we take photos.”

David Visentin of ‘Love It or List It’

Farr’s “Love It or List It” co-host, David Visentin, revealed in an HGTV video, “As a kid, I can only remember one gift that I ever got and it was pivot pool. You’ve probably never heard of it.”

All season long, HGTV is airing holiday specials of their hit shows, which are available to stream same-day on discovery+.

READ NEXT: Genevieve Gorder to Host HGTV’s ‘White House Christmas 2021’