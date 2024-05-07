Reboot of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Gets Greenlight, But With New Hosts

After HGTV‘s attempt in 2020 to breathe new life into “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” the blockbuster TV series that Ty Pennington originally hosted on ABC from 2004 to 2012, the show will soon return to its first home — but without Pennington.

ABC announced on May 7, 2024, that the show will return to the network during its 2024/25 season, according to Deadline, but a start date was not given. Actress Reese Witherspoon‘s production company is behind the reboot, to be hosted by master organizers and designers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best known for their lifestyle brand The Home Edit.

But the news isn’t sitting well with many fans of Pennington, who have made it clear they want the original host back on the show.

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Fans Flood Social Media With Requests for Ty Pennington to Return

In June 2023, ABC announced that it was developing another reboot of the show with Shearer and Teplin at the helm, per Deadline, but it’s taken nearly a year for the network to greenlight the revamped series for air.

The reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which ABC called “the most widely recognized home makeover show to ever exist” in a press release on May 7, will follow a formula very similar to the original show, but with a focus on helping the featured families adopt new habits to make their daily lives smoother.

In each episode, Teplin and Shearer, who starred in two seasons of Netflix’s “Get Organized with the Home Edit,” will work with a different family in need and use their design and organization skills to “evaluate and edit every single item they own,” the release said. Working with a team of builders and contractors who will “reconfigure the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs,” they’ll also show each family how to benefit from the new organization systems in their home.

Not everyone was thrilled about the new hosts, though. Fans of the original version were quick to complain that it won’t be the same without Pennington, who was still featured on the banner of the show’s YouTube page as of May 7.

When the “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” Facebook page shared the news about the reboot, one fan wrote, “Loved this programme. Ty made it as good as it was. Not the same without him. Get the original team back.”

Another commented, “If TY isn’t in it forget it! His personality was fun and uplifting.”

Someone else wrote, “What????! You’ve snubbed Ty again? Maybe he turned you down after the last time?? This was my favourite show, but these revamps have been a let down.”

Ty Pennington Says ‘Extreme Makeover’ is the ‘Everest of Television Shows’

In 2020, HGTV rebooted the popular series with “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson as the host, as well as help from HGTV stars like Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth, and celebrity guests including LeeAnn Rimes.

Though Pennington also appeared on the rebooted show as a guest star, he told TMZ before it aired that he was “excited’ for Ferguson, calling it “one of the best shows ever,” but added that he was probably “too old” for the intensity of the show. Jokingly, he said his advice to Ferguson was, “Rest up!”

The HGTV version of the show aired at the height of the pandemic, but fizzled after one season as home renovations came to a screeching halt and filming in people’s homes was prohibited for months.

In March 2024, Pennington — who now hosts competition shows like “Rock the Block” on HGTV — exclusively told Heavy that, looking back, he can’t believe what the teams pulled off on the early days of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

“That’s like the Everest of television renovation shows,” he said. “You can’t build a house in 7 days, yet we did it in 6, you know? It’s just insane. It’s funny, I was talking to a couple producers from ‘Rock the Block,’ because it was a real tough challenge this year on ‘Rock the Block’ and I said ‘Yeah, remember, I was on a show where we built a house in less than a week, it’s insane!'”

Pennington will appear next on the fourth season of HGTV’s “Battle on the Beach,” set to premiere on June 3.