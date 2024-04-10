HGTV’s Galey Alix Adorably Celebrates Relationship With Reality Star Beau

It’s been two years since HGTV designer Galey Alix, 30, fell head over heels for “Bachelorette” alum and entrepreneur Dale Moss, 35. To mark the special occasion on April 8, 2024, the “Home in a Heartbeat” star shared a sweet anniversary video celebrating some of the couple’s favorite moments together.

Alix, who also stars in a new episode of “House Hunters: All-Stars” airing on April 11, admitted to People that she slid into the former football player’s DMs in early 2022 after hearing him on a podcast and loving his personality. Once she saw a photo of Moss, she was smitten, she said.

“I DIY’ed it,” she joked to People. “I was like, ‘If I want this to happen, I have to do it myself.’ So I sent him a message and I just said, ‘Hey, I listened to your podcast. I love the way you think. I love the way you speak. If you’re ever in South Florida, let’s get lunch.'”

The two met within days and fell for one another, People reported, bonding over the healing work they’d done after recent broken engagements. Alix’s former fiancé called off their wedding in 2019 after learning she was entering treatment for an eating disorder, she revealed on the Talking Out Loud podcast in 2021.

Moss, meanwhile, skyrocketed to fame on season 16 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” when he and star Clare Crawley quickly fell in love and abruptly left the show, engaged to be married just 12 days later, per People. But after many highly-publicized ups and downs, the couple finally broke things off in September 2021.

So, when Alix reached out in early 2022, they were both more than ready for a fresh start and found it in each other. By that November, Moss wrote a birthday tribute to Alix on Instagram, calling her his “best friend and better half.” Now, two years later, the couple says their bond is strong as ever.

Dale Moss Tells Galey Alix ‘Loving You is the Easiest Thing in the World’

Set to Father John Misty’s “Real Love Baby,” Alix’s anniversary video featured highlights of the couple’s life together, including plenty of moments with her beloved dogs, date nights, sweet kisses and just being silly together.

The social media sensation, whose three-day home makeovers are viewed by millions on Instagram and TikTok, captioned her video, “Happy 2 years of me being funnier than you. #happyanniversary.”

In the comment section, Moss responded, “Loving you is the easiest thing in the world for me. Admitting you’re funnier… now that’s a challenge 😉. Just the beginning of so much more life together. ILYSM ❤️”

Their social media followers swooned over seeing the couple so happy, including Alix’s best friend Amy Araya, who wrote, “Your happiness, your joy, your comfort, your love–it’s all inspiring. I sleep better at night knowing he cares for you. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! Love you both!”

An exchange in the comments with Tracy Taylor Ward, former host of HGTV’s “Freestyle” and a luxe bridal event designer, raised some eyebrows about possible wedding bells in the future for the couple.

Ward wrote, “Happy anniversary- it was always meant to be you two! Can’t wait to see what comes next 🥰”

When Moss replied, “so much more ahead,” Ward responded, “here for it whenever you guys need me 😉”

Galey Alix & Dale Moss Both Went Through Failed Engagements Before Finding Each Other

Alix, who just finished filming the upcoming “100 Day Hotel Challenge” with fellow HGTV stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, told People that she’s grateful she worked up the courage to reach out to Moss two years ago.

“I do think it’s really important that if you want something to happen in your life, you can’t just sit back and expect it to happen for you,” she told the magazine. “You have to make it happen, and that’s kind of what I did by writing to somebody I was interested in.”

Alix knew, though, that if she fell in love again, she would not upend her life him. To be with her former fiancé, she told People, she had quit her job and moved to Connecticut to design their new home but lost herself in the process.

“He told me he did not want to marry me anymore because I had been dishonest with him by hiding my struggle (with an eating disorder),” Alix told People. “So that day, I moved back to Florida with my dogs, but without my fiancé, without my career, without my health, and without the home I had just worked so hard on. It was by far the lowest point of my life.”

Since Alix lives in Fort Lauderdale, Moss has divided his time between her home and his place in New York City, where he is co-owner of the high-end Carriage House restaurant, per Galavante, a fitness expert and aspiring actor who recently wrapped filming the feature film “31 Candles” in New York, according to Variety.

As for Alix’s work, HGTV has not officially announced a second season of “Home in a Heartbeat,” but she has shared sneak peeks of her filming with HGTV crews around Florida, in addition to the other projects the network has tapped her for this year.