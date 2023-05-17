Heather El Moussa’s Co-Star Reacts to Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Update

HGTV host Heather El Moussa first became a household name as a cast member on Netflix’s realty reality show “Selling Sunset”, which has its sixth season premiere on Friday, May 19 on the streaming platform.

Amidst season 6 preparing to air, El Moussa revealed that the team has already picked up filming for season 7, however she has yet to be asked back for the new round of filming. Now, her former co-star Christine Quinn is reacting to El Moussa’s casting news in a sit-down interview with E! News.

Christine Quinn Reacts to Heather El Moussa’s ‘Selling Sunset’ Casting News

Quinn sat down with hosts Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight to discuss the new season of “Selling Sunset”, the first not to feature her in its main cast, and react to El Moussa’s casting news all while promoting her book “How To Be A Boss B*tch”.

“I’m not shocked [that El Moussa hasn’t been asked to return] because she’s a snoozefest, but it is what it is,” Quinn said, “She’s a little snoozy. I love her. She’s a sweetheart, but it’s TV at the end of the day. You have to give it. You have to bring it.”

El Moussa broke the news that she hadn’t been invited yet for season 7 filming while also on E! News, when she said, “Season seven is filming right now but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” and left Bailon and Knight momentarily too stunned to speak.

“It’s been a little frustrating, so not sure what’s been going on,” El Moussa said at the time.

Quinn also reacted to season 6 of “Selling Sunset”, which she said she would not be tuning in for. “I have my girls that I absolutely love and I’m so supportive of them,” Quinn said, “but for me I don’t think I’ll watch the show because I want to know them for who they are and not what they are edited to be. So for me, I won’t watch it, but I did hear my name was being dropped in the trailer.”

While her name didn’t make the full trailer, the date announcement video saw cast member Mary Fitzgerald namedrop Quinn, saying, “I don’t think I’ll really miss Christine, so it’s probably for the best that she’s gone.”

Quinn went on to say that she would not be interested in a return to reality television, however she would be interested in acting roles in scripted projects.

Heather El Moussa’s ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star Got Married in a Surprise Ceremony

Just before the new “Selling Sunset” season is set to air, cast member Chrishell Stause dropped a major bombshell when she revealed that she had gotten married to her partner of one year, G Flip, in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Stause snuck the announcement into a montage of clips of the couple together on her Instagram, with the last image being of Stause in a wedding dress holding a bouquet and kissing G Flip, who was wearing a suit.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause wrote in her post’s caption, with G Flip responding, “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹 🥹 🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x”.

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs Announces Title & Release Date of First Book