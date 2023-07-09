Jenny Marrs Brought to Tears by Husband Dave Marrs’ Thoughtful Gift

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” co-hosts Jenny and Dave Marrs have been married for 19 years, yet the dynamic design duo is always finding new ways to surprise each other. The Marrses are currently traveling across Europe with their five children en route to Italy to spend the Summer working on a renovation for their “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” spinoff mini-series.

In a July 8 Instagram post, Jenny shared that the family had stopped by Paris and had a chance to relive the moment when Dave got down on one knee and proposed to Jenny in front of the Eiffel Tower nearly two decades ago.

“Nineteen years ago, under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, Dave asked me to marry him. Yesterday, we stood in this same shadow with our five kiddos reflecting on how wild and wonderful this ride as Mr. & Mrs. Dave Marrs has been. I’m so thankful he asked back then and I’d most assuredly say yes again and again and again,” Jenny wrote in her Instagram caption.

Jenny Marrs’ Daughter Helped Dave Marrs Surprise Her

Jenny went on in her caption, explaining how Dave made the memory of their engagement even sweeter, bringing her to tears in the process.

“Last night, Dave surprised me with a new wedding band and I cried just like I did all those years ago,” Jenny wrote, “He took so much time and intention to get the band made, to pack it, and to carry it all this way during our travels. Charlotte was in on the surprise and never let on which makes me smile too. She asked if we can have another wedding so she can be the flower girl because it has apparently ‘always been her dream to be a flower girl’. So, yes. We will have another celebration on our 20th anniversary of saying yes to this life together. […] So, once we get home, I’ll be planning a wedding anniversary vow renewal ceremony! 💗”

Dave chimed into his wife’s comment section to share a brief message, writing, “I am so very blessed to share this life with you!” Other fans and fellow HGTV stars also wrote in to share their own thoughts on Dave’s surprise and Jenny’s throwback photos from the couple’s original proposal.

“Love this story!! So happy for you! Better hurry…. Those kids are growing so fast, Charlotte [who is now 9] will have to be a bridesmaid instead of a flower girl!! 😂😂” one user wrote.

“❤️ ❤️ This is so special! Beautiful family and story 👏” HGTV host Mika Kleinschmidt (“100 Day Dream Home”) commented.

“❤️ ❤️ ❤️ love this family ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” HGTV host Leslie Davis (“Unsellable Houses”) added.

The Marrs Family is Taking a Step Through History

Dave shared his own July 8 post from the town of Bayeux, France, and shared that the Marrs family is planning to visit the sites of one of the most well-known invasions in modern history.

“Tomorrow, we head to Omaha and Utah beach. This has been something I have wanted to experience my whole life. To see the beauty of this town and think that just a few miles away, such a momentous turn in our world happened on D-Day and the the years after is so powerful. The people of this town still honor the sacrifices of so many so long ago,” Dave wrote.

The invasion of Normandy during World War II took place June 6, 1944, nearly 80 years ago, and helped lay the groundwork that led to the end of the war.

