Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Tease ‘Special Project’ On the Horizon

HGTV’s “Bargain Block” stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are taking a tip from Bryan and Sarah Baeumler and enjoying island life.

Weeks after celebrating their 10-year anniversary out in Colorado where they first met, Bynum and Thomas spent some time out on Lake Michigan’s Beaver Island, with Bynum documenting the pair’s jetski trip in a July 16 Instagram post, where he teased that the couple wasn’t just there for fun in the sun.

“Beaver Island never disappoints!! 🦫 Plus a special project is in the works! I’m very excited 😊 #beaverisland #islandlife #happy”.

Beaver Island sits near the top of Lake Michigan and is nearly equidistant between the state of Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas.

Fans Are Happy to See Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Taking a Break From Work

Bynum and Thomas have had a busy year, shooting their own show “Bargain Block”, traveling to California to film for HGTV’s new mini-series “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” (which premieres July 16, 2023, the same date as Bynum’s Beaver Island post), and hosting their first ever “Festival of the Arts” with their business NINE Design + Homes. After all of these projects, fans were happy to see the two get a chance to relax and enjoy Lake Michigan and were quick to let them know in Bynum’s comment section.

“Have fun guys! Y’all are the best! Love the show! Great picture! ❤️” one user wrote.

“So nice to see you guys not covered in dust and out having FUN!!!!” another fan added.

“I love the energy you bring to Michigan and especially Detroit!! Thank you 😊 Enjoy Beaver Island!” a third follower added.

While many were excited for Bynum and Thomas, other HGTV fans were still eager to see them back on their screens, with one user jokingly commenting, “What in the world are you guys doing having fun? Don’t you work anymore? 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 ♥️ ❤️ ♥️ ❤️ 🥰 😘 🤣 🥹”. Although their work has been ongoing, Bynum and Thomas have shared quite a few of their fun moments on social media over the last few months.

When is ‘Bargain Block’ Returning to HGTV?

Another fan was also eager to see the design duo back on their television set, commenting, “when is the new season of your show coming out because me and my boyfriend love watching your show. Also your show is my favorite on [HGTV]”.

No premiere date for the upcoming third season of “Bargain Block” has been formally announced yet, however a November press release from the network confirmed the 10-episode season would begin sometime in Summer 2023, and Bynum let a little more information slip in the comment section of his June 24 post, when one fan asked “When is your show coming back” and he replied, “august!”

While fans wait for new episodes of “Bargain Block”, they are able to catch Bynum and Thomas compete in the third episode of “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, in which they will bring the real-life Dreamhouse’s front yard to life. Their competition will be “100 Day Dream Home” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, who will be focusing on the backyard. Producer and “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin will appear as a guest judge alongside mainstay judges Jonathan Adler and Tiffany Brooks.

