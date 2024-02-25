Mina Starsiak Hawk Choked Up Recounting Identity Theft

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk opened up about some personal and professional struggles in the February 20 episode of her podcast “Mina AF”, and one confession had the former “Good Bones” host very emotional on air.

“My whole bag got stolen that had my whole life in it. And I hadn’t even shared this but a week before that someone stole my identity and the [Two Chicks and a Hammer District Co.] store’s identity. So they used the store’s tax ID number to open a credit card at Bank of America, and the only reason I found out about this is a credit card came in the mail to me with the store’s name on it,” Starsiak Hawk shared.

Starsiak Hawk noted that the identity thief had around 60 transactions on this new card by the time she received a statement from the bank. She had to go through the tedious steps to clear up the fraud, which the HGTV star called “quite underwhelming and has already proven to be unsuccessful.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk ‘Broke the F Down’ Over Theft

While recounting all the steps she had to go through to clear up her identity theft, Starsiak Hawk was reminded of her bag being stolen a week prior, as she noted that she remembered a copy of her social security card was in that bag.

“I realized yesterday that the copy of my social security card is in my bag that was stolen and I just broke the F down on the highway driving up to the store because I was like ‘Oh my god, how stupid can I be?'” Starsiak Hawk shared.

The HGTV star recounted that her bag was stolen after she left it in her car during an hour-long therapy session, but forgot to roll her window up when she went inside, leaving her bag visible and accessible in her car. The bag had “all of my credit cards, my laptop that has all of my passwords saved in it,” and more.

Starsiak Hawk got choked up while recounting these thefts and how they left her feeling like a failure. Her entire podcast episode touched on the theme of negative self-talk, and how to celebrate the little wins in life and try to stop being so hard on herself. A big source of positivity in her life, Starsiak Hawk said, is spending time with her children Jack and Charlie who help her feel like a success.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Opening New Brick-&-Mortar Location

Starsiak Hawk shared a photo with Jack and Charlie in her February 22 Instagram post, in which she shared multiple posts from the soft launch of the new Two Chicks District Co. brick-and-mortar location in Noblesville, Indiana.

“Friends & Family Soft Opening @twochicksdistrictco in our new Noblesville location 🩷 So excited to be open to the public 3/1!!!!” Starsiak Hawk wrote in her caption.

Starsiak Hawk announced that her store’s Indianapolis location would be closing at the end of the year in September 2023, and within three months the HGTV star shared that she was approached with the opportunity to re-open in the nearby suburbs of Noblesville, Indiana, a chance she quickly jumped on.

“Drove past today and am excited to see the new space! The window displays were beautiful 😍,” one fan commented about the new location.

