Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About 6 Months of Physical Therapy

HGTV’s “Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk has had a year of ups and downs. The designer celebrated the launch of her new podcast, “Mina AF”, and the purchase of a lake house with her husband Steve Hawk. She also faced friction with her family relationships, opening up about the rift between her and her mother/”Good Bones” co-host Karen E. Laine, announced the end of “Good Bones” after eight seasons, and the closing of her brick-and-mortar store Two Chicks District Co.

In the January 9 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast, Starsiak Hawk opened up about another challenge she faced in 2023.

“For the last six months, I’ve been in physical therapy for my jaw because I clench my jaw so much, and I got Botox in it to try to stop the TMJ and the clenching. And the Botox loosened it too much and then my jaw kind of got all wobbly-wonky and was jumping to the side when I opened it. And I couldn’t open it, I couldn’t open my jaw enough to eat a banana. So I’ve been in physical therapy for that for six months,” Starsiak Hawk told fans.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Explains Where She Thinks Her Jaw Issues Stem From

Starsiak Hawk went on to talk about the physical therapy process she has been going through, telling listeners that her jaw pain “is 100% me physically internalizing my anxiety and stress just in this generalized way. So I think that’s what’s going on. I think it’s my body low-level freaking the f*** out.”

Luckily, Starsiak Hawk mentioned that by her late December 2023 recording session her jaw pain was at bay.

While she hopes to keep her pain at a minimum, Starsiak Hawk shared a lesson she learned in 2023 that she hopes will help her do so in the new year. “I think what 2023 has taught me is [even when] there’s all these things that need to happen, and they do need to happen in a certain amount of time, I can still slow down a little bit and be more purposeful. Because in the long run, slowing down and being more purposeful and making the better decisions is going to be better than trying to rush through to get things done.”

Two Chicks District Co. is Officially Closed, But Not For Long

Starsiak Hawk’s first brick-and-mortar store, Two Chicks District Co., officially closed its doors on December 31. The “Good Bones” star announced the closure in September 2023. In her initial announcement post, Starsiak Hawk wrote that she was “heartbroken” over the decision, but added, “As a small business, the store has faced numerous challenges, especially during the unprecedented times we opened in, during COVID. The incredibly difficult decision to close the store is one that I have not made lightly.”

Months later in December 2023, Starsiak Hawk revealed that she had been approached with an offer to move her store to Noblesville, one of the suburbs outside of Indianapolis. Starsiak Hawk spoke excitedly about the move in her 2023 recap podcast episode, although she said it was “daunting” to go into the new venture with a downsized team. She said the plan is to open the new location in March 2024.

