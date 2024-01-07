Mina Starsiak Hawk Now in Limbo With HGTV: ‘Trying Not to Screw Up’

After a tumultuous year, HGTV‘s Mina Starsiak Hawk is still hoping to land on her feet.

In August 2023, the Indianapolis renovation expert announced her hit show, “Good Bones,” was ending after eight seasons and that she’d cut ties with multiple co-stars including her mom Karen E. Laine. Now, in addition to being in limbo with Laine, Starsiak Hawk says her career and future with HGTV are up in the air, too.

While returning home from a New Year’s trip with her family — husband Steve Hawk and their kids Charlotte, 3, and Jack, 5 — Starsiak Hawk, 39, candidly answered questions from fans in her Instagram Stories on January 4, 2024.

Starsiak Hawk recently revealed on her podcast that she’s filming a two-episode “Good Bones” spin-off at her lake house, but she admitted in her Instagram Q&A responses that she continuing with HGTV beyond that isn’t a given, leaving her career in limbo.

Admitting that she’s “scared and anxious a lot of the time,” Starsiak Hawk told one fan who asked about her future, “I know where I want to land (at least personally) and am just working towards that. And trying to not screw up along the way.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mina Starsiak Hawk Hopes Fans Will Help Her Land New HGTV Show

In addition to her spin-off special about renovating her lake house, located 35 minutes away from her Indianapolis home, Starsiak Hawk said she hopes she’ll be able to land her own HGTV show again. But she wrote in her Stories that fans need to encourage HGTV to bring her back.

“I would love to continue working with HGTV,” she shared. “But really, it is what YA’LL demand and then actually watch. So feel free to slide into their DMs demanding more!”

When a fan told Starsiak Hawk that they miss watching “Good Bones,” she replied in her Stories that she does, too — “but only the best parts of it.”

“I miss the early years and the fun but I don’t miss having the weight of the entire show on my shoulders and my bank account,” she wrote. “I don’t like what my life was turning into under the stress of it all.”

Starsiak Hawk continued, “But I hope there is a new way forward that is more manageable. I love getting to put Indy on a stage! It’s such an amazing place to live and raise a family!”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Says Last Year Was One of the Hardest of Her Life

Starsiak Hawk would rather be in the state of limbo she’s in now than continue to work with the high pressure she had before.

After Laine retired in 2019 from their shared renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Starsiak Hawk struggled to run the business, film the show, conduct renovations and operate the Two Chicks District Co. store on her own. When a falling out with her mom, two of her brothers and longtime family friend Cory Miller created even more stress, Starsiak Hawk decided something had to give.

In addition to ending “Good Bones” and revealing her estrangement from her family, Starsiak Hawk closed the store in late December. In addition, she told fans in her Instagram Stories on January 4, she’s been working hard on tending to her mental health because the year was so hard.

“Making the changes I’ve made in the last year has been one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life; mentally and emotionally,” she wrote on one slide. “100x harder than even dealing with infertility. And doing it in the spotlight makes it that much harder.”

“I still don’t feel ‘settled’ or like I’m in the next phase,” she added, but pointed out that despite the challenges, she’s relieved and proud about the ways her life has changed.

“The (band-aid) has been ripped off,” she wrote. “I get to make new choices or re-choose things I had fallen out of love with. Getting to choose my store *again* is a privilege and one I’m excited about.”

Shortly after Starsiak Hawk announced her shop was closing, she was invited to re-open her store in the suburb of Noblesville. She told one of her fans in her Stories that the shop is slated to open in March.

Meanwhile, Starsiak Hawk continues to stay busy testing and promoting products for advertising partners and making appearances. She flew to Phoenix on January 6 to appear at The Home Show there.