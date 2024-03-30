Dave & Jenny Marrs Share Plans for Next Spinoff Series

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs have been in the television renovation business for years now, with their flagship series “Fixer to Fabulous” premiering in 2019. Since then, they have made appearances on many HGTV shows including “Rock the Block”, “Home Town Takeover”, and “Bargain Block”. They’ve even completed two spinoffs, “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” and “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”.

Now, in a March 27 Instagram live where the couple answered fan questions about the latest episodes of “Italiano”, which is airing Tuesday nights on HGTV, Dave and Jenny are opening up about their dream plans for another spinoff series.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Want to Film Another Spinoff Overseas

With a love for travel, it’s no surprise that Dave and Jenny’s next dream spinoff would take place overseas just like their “Italiano” project, which was filmed in the Tuscan countryside.

Dave was talking about the Italian renovation project when Jenny interrupted him after noticing a fan comment about doing a renovation project in England. “Oh, I want to do one in England, we’re trying,” Jenny said. “We actually have a friend who has a house in England. We really want to. She hasn’t bought the house yet so she’s in the process but, we’ll see. We have to have the Italy show do really well in order to have another one, so let’s make it do really well so that we can go to England.”

Jenny has always been passionate about her love for England, and she and Dave took their children there in July 2023 before heading back to Italy to work on their “Italiano” renovation project. As Jenny shared in a June 30 Instagram post, “We are going to England!!!! London and the Cotswolds!!! My bucket list locations 😭 🙌. I commit to use an obnoxious British accent the whole time and to over share alllllll the photos in my stories. This very well may be a Griswold-style-epic-adventure and I’m here for it!!”

Jenny shared a look at her family’s walk through a village in the Cotswolds region in England on July 6, letting fans know in her caption, “I have dreamt of visiting The Cotswolds for years and my expectation bar was set incredibly high. Even still, the beauty and the natural expressions of our good God here met and exceeded every single expectation I had set.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Took a Well-Deserved Vacation

While Dave and Jenny put a lot of hard work into their “Italiano” spinoff, now that it’s airing they are able to take some time off for rest and relaxation. They did just that when they took their kids to Florida for Spring Break, as Jenny shared in a March 24 Instagram post.

“That’s a wrap on spring break 2024! We spent the week with our family in Florida and are back home with sun-kissed cheeks and grateful hearts. Nothing beats memory-making with cousins, long days swimming, baby dolphin sightings, seashell collections and a whole lot of laughter! ☀️,” Jenny captioned the video montage which featured clips of her children playing in the ocean, out on a boat watching dolphins swim, and fishing along a dock.

