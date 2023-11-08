Page Turner Congratulates Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas on ‘Rock the Block’ Set

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” stars are one big happy family. The network announced in October 2023 that the hit competition series would be returning in March 2024 with four returning teams looking for a shot at redemption. Ever since the news broker, the cast has taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes moments from filming, which is ongoing in Treasure Island, Florida.

Among the competitors are season four’s Page Turner and Mitch Glew (“Fix My Flip”) and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”), as well as season three’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (“Bargain Block”) and Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (“Unsellable Houses”).

In a November 7 Instagram post, Turner shared words of congratulations for her competitors Bynum and Thomas, as their “Bargain Block” finale had just aired amidst the “Rock the Block” filming.

Hear what Turner had to say below.

Page Turner Shows Love to Her ‘Rock the Block’ Competition

Turner wrote in her post’s caption, “✨CONGRATULATIONS✨ to @keithbynum_ & @emuralit for the closing out their 3rd season of #BargainBlock – It’s not easy having your show air WHILE filming another show as intense as Rock the Block so is ¡Salud! my friends!!”

Turner’s post included a video of her sharing the same sentiment in front of the entire “Rock the Block” cast during downtime on set. She added in the video, “We know how much hard work it is. [The Baeumlers] are still filming [a series]. It’s crazy to be on the ‘Block’ while your show is still airing.”

Bynum and Thomas appreciated the sweet words, with Bynum resharing Turner’s post to his Instagram Story and writing, “@pageturnerunlimited is the sweetest”.

Turner also took a moment to share love with all of the other teams, adding in her caption, “If there were ever a large group of teams competing for a coveted street sign that I had to wear the same outfit with for 7 weeks straight – it would be these amazing humans that keep me in tears 🤣🤣”.

Castmates and fans alike took to the comment section to react to the sweet moment, with Bynum adding, “You’re such a doll! So happy to get to work with you finally!!!”

“Love working with you and the rest of the herd on the block! ❤️” Sarah Baeumler commented.

“Congratulations!!!🔥” added “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Help With Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas’ Finale Renovation

The November 1 “Bargain Block” finale that Turner referenced saw Bynum and Thomas enlist the help of fellow HGTV stars (and their season three competitors on “Rock the Block”) Dave and Jenny Marrs. Bynum and Thomas were working on an Italian-inspired renovation and since the Marrses are currently at work restoring a centuries-old Italian villa for their “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” mini-series, they were the perfect fit to help with the job.

In the episode, the Marrses helped build a hood for the kitchen stove using some slats of olive wood, and Jenny helped pick out a color for the kitchen cabinets. She recommended an olive green to tie it in with the wood accents on the hood and the tile being used in the backsplash.

“Rock the Block” season 5 will air in March 2024, but in the meantime fans can watch past seasons, now streaming on Max.

