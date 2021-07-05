Ron ‘Boss’ Everline, Kevin Hart’s Trainer: 5 Fast Facts

Ron “Boss” Everline is Kevin Hart’s trainer. The comedian is teaming up with “The Property Brothers” stars, Jonathan and Drew Scott, to surprise him during the July 5 episode of “Celebrity IOU.”

“This is a small token of my appreciation that Boss won’t see coming and that will hopefully floor him,” Hart said in HGTV’s announcement. “This renovation is well deserved because of the person that he is.”

Hart joins a lineup that includes Kris Jenner, LeAnn Rimes, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Ali Wong, Howie Mandel and Gwyneth Paltrow in giving back to important people in their lives.

According to the “Property Brothers” Instagram account, this week’s viewers should “get ready to laugh, to cry….and to laugh so hard you cry.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Everline Had a ‘Humble’ Upbringing

Family is everything to Everline, who told MYCOMEUP that he grew up with eight brothers and sisters. In a video for the outlet, he said, “My mom always said that she gave us one another so we don’t really need friends. So, family was the number one important thing to me and then I had a bunch of cousins.”

He described their upbringing as “humble,” telling MYCOMEUP, “I grew up in middle-class America, though I don’t think we were middle class. You know, lights got turned off a little bit, but you know, having eight brothers and sisters, you understand the struggle and you understand the idea of sharing.”

Everline lost two of those family members before even becoming an adult – his mother died when he was 11 years old and his brother died when he was a teenager.

2. Everline Was Rejected From the NFL

After going to junior college in California, Everline attended Northwest Missouri State University.

The university proved to be a “humbling place,” for the former college football player, as he told MYCOMEUP. Everline added, “I was faced with adversity, very racist town. I had to fit in but I played football so I was like being a football player, I got away with s***.”

Everline went on to try out for the NFL, but never received a callback reported Inc. He told the publication, “I just wasn’t getting callbacks. I spent every waking second training to be an NFL player, and after tryouts, I waited and waited for an NFL team to pick me up. It never happened. It was the longest year of my life.”

3. Everline Is a Celebrity Trainer

Everline has his own fitness company, Just Train Productions, which includes two gyms in Cleveland and Los Angeles reported Inc. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Fitness and Marketing Consultant since its 2009 founding.

Inc. provided a look at some of his famous clientele, which in addition to Hart includes Diddy, Trey Songz, Christina Milian and Ne-Yo.

He was hired by Ne-Yo after the singer received a recommendation, reported the outlet. Yet, just three months later, Everline was fired.

“The first person to ever fire me was the NFL. The second person to ever fire me was Ne-Yo. The reason he fired me? I didn’t push him hard enough,” he explained.

Being let go proved to be a “huge lesson” for Everline, telling Inc., “I had to take my new mindset and try again. Let me just put it this way. Three months after Ne-Yo let me go, his manager came to me and said, ‘you’re back on the road, but it’s up to you from here.’ He’s been a client ever since.”

4. Everline Helped Hart Re-Learn to Walk

After a 2019 car accident left Hart with serious back injuries, his trainer helped the actor walk again.

“My life got flipped upside down by a tragic accident, and I had to kind of start over,” Hart said in a press release. “It’s good when you have somebody to do it with you and walk you through it. And Boss was there with me every step of the way.”

He previously recognized Everline on Instagram, referring to him as “the best in the business in my opinion.” As Hart wrote, “I got knocked down and had to start over on Sept 1st 2019 & he has been there every single step of the way.”

5. Hart Renovated Everline’s Backhouse

Hart and HGTV’s favorite twins teamed up to transform Everline’s “crumbling backhouse” into “a retreat,” revealed the press release. As it explained, “In a nod to how he met Boss, Kevin will even help design a custom barber shop for the new space.”

According to the episode description, they will “knock down the old kitchen and tear up the rotted floors of the backhouse.” It will be renovated to include “a modern kitchen with a hidden bar and large stone island and an open living area for entertaining with expansive sliding doors to the back yard.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs every Monday on HGTV at 9 p.m. Eastern. The episodes will become available on Discovery+ the same day.

