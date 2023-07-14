HGTV’s Ty Pennington Airlifted to Denver ICU

Longtime HGTV star Ty Pennington says he’s been released from intensive care after a scary, life-threatening ordeal that required him to be airlifted from Breckenridge, Colorado to a suburban Denver hospital on July 11, 2023. After suffering from a sore throat for the past month, Pennington shared on Instagram, an abscess grew so large was blocking his airway.

Posting a photo from his hospital bed on July 14, Pennington wrote that he’d gone “from the red carpet, to the ICU” in less than 48 hours. After appearing at the “Barbie” movie premiere in Los Angeles with some of his HGTV colleagues on July 9, Pennington wrote that the next day, he flew to Breckinridge to start filming a new project. But on July 11, he woke up at 4 a.m. barely able to breathe.

“Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway,” he wrote. “Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver.”

On July 12, Pennington underwent surgery at St. Anthony’s Hospital, which bills itself as a “full-service, acute care hospital designated as a Level I Trauma Center” and the “primary receiving center for the region’s most seriously ill and injured patients.” Pennington said he was released from the ICU the next day and thanked the “amazing staff” who’ve taken “such great care” of him throughout the week.

He wrote, “A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something 😳😅 #justhappytobehere”

Pennington’s HGTV colleagues have flooded his post with messages of support as he recovers.

Ty Pennington Recovering After Life-Threatening Health Crisis

Pennington posted a series of photos from his health scare, including one of him giving a cautious thumbs-up from his hospital bed, a photo of him just days before on the “Barbie” premiere red carpet, and another of him while intubated in the hospital.

According to Harvard Medical School, a “peritonsillar abscess” is typically a complication of tonsillitis, caused by “strep throat” bacteria. Without treatment, the infection can spread to a person’s the neck, roof of the mouth and lungs, and in severe cases, “the swelling can make breathing difficult or can close your airway.”

People in the comment section of Pennington’s post let him know just how serious an abscess in the throat can be, including ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

She wrote, “omg I am glad to hear you are recovering!!! That is very serious! Sending a hug ❤️❤️❤️”

Pennington replied, “I had no idea. Lord. Never a dull moment. Whoooo. On the mend now. Thank you For the hug. I heart you!!!”

Another person wrote, “So glad you’re ok! My boss had this and it took a terrible turn. Sore throat turned into abscess. Then turned into sepsis. She was in the hospital for 5-6 months.”

Pennington responded, “Jesus. So scary! Hope she is okay now 🙏🏼😓”

Another person wrote, “WTH. @thetypennington so grateful you caught it in time. Our brother passed away 6/6/23 from this very thing. Speedy recovery!”

Pennington replied, “holy sh**. I’m so sorry 💔💔”

Other fans and famous friends filled Pennington’s comment section with well-wishes.

His “Battle on the Beach” co-star Taniya Nayak wrote, “We love you. So happy you are ok! Missed you in Breck but we are so happy you got the care you needed just in time. We all were (and still are) thinking of you and sending the most positive vibes! Speedy recovery brother ❤️”

“Bargain Block” host Keith Bynum wrote, “Get better soon!! We need someone to yell at us about home improvements! ❤️❤️”

“HELP! I Wrecked My House” host Jasmine Roth wrote, “Oh my goodness Ty! So glad you’re ok. Sheeeeeesh!”

Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” wrote, “Oh friend! I’m so sorry!!!🙏♥️”

And Egypt Sherrod of “Married to Real Estate” commented, “Oh no!!! Get well soon Ty 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Despite Hospitalization, Ty Pennington Was Eager to Congratulate ‘Battle on the Beach’ Team

When Pennington announced where he’d been, he started his post by saying that he realized it probably “looked weird” that he hadn’t said anything about his “Battle on the Beach” team — Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis — winning the HGTV competition, including a $50,000 prize, after the finale aired on July 9.

Pennington wrote, “I’m okay now, still recovering but I felt it looked weird that I hadn’t posted about my teams #BOTB VICTORY!! 🙌🏼 SO freaking proud of @smashingdiy & @iamstevelewis !!”

Pennington’s fellow HGTV designers on the annual competition, Nayak and Alison Victoria, had each one won season with their teams, so now the trio is all tied, winning with one season each. The three close friends have a great time shooting the competition show each summer, filming promos in their swimsuits — including Pennington being funny in a Speedo.

In fact, in a fourth photo Pennington shared from the hospital, he revealed a note that he scribbled while on “heavy sedatives,” evidence that he was able to hang on to his sense of humor throughout the frightening ordeal.

“I need to put on my speedo,” the star had written on a piece of paper.

It also looked like Pennington wrote, “I need to talk to Michael about problem,” so “Battle on the Beach” executive producer Michael Matsumoto asked in the comment section, “what is the problem that you needed to talk about in your note?”

Pennington clarified that he actually was trying to write, “production 😆”

It’s not clear yet how long Pennington will need to recover before returning to work.