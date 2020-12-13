Pregnant Lauren Sorrentino Gives Baby Situation Update

Pregnant Jersey Shore star Lauren Sorrentino, who is married to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, provided fans with an update via Instagram on December 13 about her child, who they’re calling “Baby Sitch.” At 16 weeks pregnant, Lauren revealed to her followers that her son is the size of an avocado and he’s starting to hear things. She asked for in utero music suggestions and shared that Baby Sitch went through a “growth spurt” this week that left her feeling tired.

Lauren posted a photo of herself being 16 weeks pregnant, which also featured the family dog Mosey, who has been looking after the new mama and baby. “A lot has been happening over here, this week I had a big growth spurt and knocked Mama on her butt in pure exhaustion for a few days, she slept like a baby,” Lauren wrote in the post.

“Everything was perfect at my week 16 checkup & Mama ordered a fetal doppler so she can hear my ♥️ at home,” she continued. “This weekend my Mama made Christmas cookies and I’ve been loving every bite she took!”

In the latter part of her post, Lauren revealed that she’s starting to play music for Baby Sitch. “Mama has been starting to play music for me since I can start to hear what’s happening outside of my little world,” she wrote. “Comment below what you’d play for your babies while in utero if this is something you did & think we should continue 🎶 check back with you next week!”

The Sorrentinos Announced Baby Sitch’s Gender With a Tree Lighting

The Sorrentinos didn’t have just any old gender reveal party. Since gatherings are limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mike and Lauren opted for a virtual gender reveal party. They announced that their baby was going to be a boy by switching on their Christmas tree, which lit up with blue lights.

“Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me!” they wrote. “Mama & Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full-on nursery planning!”

Lauren Previously Suffered a Miscarriage

Lauren previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage in November 2019, two months after Mike was released from New York Federal Prison. He had served 8 months behind bars for tax evasion. The couple saw the pregnancy as a new beginning and they were devastated when they lost the baby.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” the MTV alum told ABC News, according to Us Weekly.

“It was hard. It was really difficult,” she continued, explaining she didn’t want to keep the miscarriage private. “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

