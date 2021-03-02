Was Snooki Just Spotted Filming ‘Jersey Shore?’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quit Jersey Shore in 2019, but there are now reports that she was spotted filming with one of her former co-stars.

The Snooki Shop owner was reportedly seen out to lunch with Angelina Pivarnick with camera crews documenting their reunion, according to Screenrant. The possible Snooki sighting is fueling rumors that she will return for the fifth season of spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently filming.

In a new Reddit thread, a Jersey Shore fan wrote, “Apparently Nicole and Angelina filmed lunch together yesterday.”

“Keep an eye out I have a good feeling Snooki is back!” the commenter added.

Another commenter noted that the information came from a reality page on Twitter that “claims to have been at the restaurant while they were filming.”

When another questioned if the cameras were for Snooki’s YouTube channel, others pointed out that several Jersey Shore cast members have revealed they are currently filming Season 5, including Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who teased he was back to “making reality TV magic.”

Snooki is the only “bridesmaid” who didn’t hash things out with Angelina Pivarnick on camera following the ill-fated wedding speech that ruined her wedding. A Snooki-Angelina lunch date would obviously make for a great way for Snooki to return to Jersey Shore—even if just for a cameo.

Snooki Revealed That She Left ‘Jersey Shore’ Because It ‘Doesn’t Work’ For Her Life Anymore

Snooki has said that filming Jersey Shore got to be much for her. In a recent interview with the AV Club the mom of three revealed that the MTV reality show got “too heavy” and that it was “mentally draining” to be part of the “bad girls’ club drama” that took place on her final season.

“It doesn’t work for my life anymore,” she said of the show.

“I don’t like partying three days in a row,” Snooki said in 2019, per OK magazine. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids.”

Several ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Have Predicted Snooki Will Return to the Show

Although Snooki quit filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, for Season 4, she has remained in touch with her castmates.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed that Snooki has made comments suggesting that she would return to Jersey Shore.

“We are in group chat with Nicole,” he said. “We talk to her all the time and sometimes we feel like we’re getting through to her. Sometimes she’ll say in group chat that it’s happening, but actions speak louder than words. I guess we will see in the coming seasons! “

Sorrentino also told E! News’ Daily Pop that he was feeling “hopeful” that Snooki would return to Jersey Shore.

“I think maybe in the next year, we might see her come back in some capacity,” he teased.

Jersey Shore co-star Pauly DelVecchio also revealed that Snooki has a major fear of missing out on what is going on with her former show.

“She has, like, super FOMO,” he told Us Weekly. “She’s in the loop on everything. So, to me, it feels like she didn’t quit. She’s there. I just hope that she comes back, and I think she will. I don’t know. We’ll see. I think she will.”

READ NEXT: Jersey Shore Star Dishes Out Cast Secrets