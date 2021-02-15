‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Star Drops Major Scoop About Season 5

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spilled some tea about the future of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

As the final two episodes of the 4th season of the MTV revival get set to play out, the veteran reality star replied to a fan comment about the status of the show.

Mike Sorrentino Teased That Filming Has Already Started For ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

On social media, a fan wrote to Sorrentino to say, “Hoping there’s more seasons.”

“Filming now,” The Situation replied on Twitter. He added a movie camera and pregnant woman emoji to the end of his tweet, which can be seen below.

In response to The Situation’s reveal, fans agreed that the show “can never end.”

“This is the content we needed today,” one fan wrote.

“Yes love this show!” another added.

“The show’s never going to end,” another commenter chimed in. “Doesn’t matter if they get old the show will just be shot at the Jersey Shore Convalescent Center.”

Others wanted to know when the new season of Jersey Shore will air on MTV.

While The Situation revealed he is filming, reps from MTV have not yet confirmed that there will be a fifth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, according to Asbury Park Press.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino’s Pregnancy Storyline Will Likely Be a Big Part of the New Season of the MTV Reality Show

On the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, viewers got a first-hand look at Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s emotional pregnancy news as they found out they are expecting a baby while filming at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Nevada.

The two broke down over the happy news after Lauren previously suffered a miscarriage.

MTV’s cameras caught the entire pregnancy reveal, which is something the couple is now grateful for.

“I’m so glad we let cameras film this special moment!” Lauren wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “Having these memories is priceless. The whole crew was crying with us when we found out, what a surreal moment watching that back tonight!”

Based on The Situation’s filming announcement and the pregnant woman emoji he included, it seems that the couple’s pregnancy will be a major storyline for Season 5. Lauren has kept fans updated on her pregnancy with Instagram “bump dates.” The couple also confirmed on Instagram that the baby is a boy.

With Baby Situation due in May 2021 and filming underway, fans will hopefully get to witness the final months of Lauren’s pregnancy and maybe even a trip to the delivery room.

The new storyline featuring a domesticated Mike is a far cry from his early days on Jersey Shore when he drank too much, got into fights, and acted cocky about his buff physique. He also served time in prison for tax evasion and concealing income.

Following the Sorrentino pregnancy reveal on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, The Situation admitted he has a “really awesome comeback story.”

“The last couple of years haven’t been easy, but I wouldn’t change a thing because it has made me into the man I am,” he said.

