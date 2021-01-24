Fans Weigh In on Pauly D’s Relationship

On the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans saw a new side of Pauly D when his girlfriend Nikki Hall met his roommates for the first time.

During a dinner at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, the resort where the cast quarantined during filming, Pauly and his Double Shot at Love girlfriend spent the evening chatting with married couple Mike and Lauren Sorrentino about kitchen appliances, brands of honey, cinnamon-scented pinecones, shopping on Amazon, and more domestic topics.

At one point, Pauly’s bestie, Vinny Guadagnino, became visibly annoyed by the boring dinner and asked why they couldn’t just talk about strippers. He later retreated outside with fellow single roomie Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to get away from the “couples retreat.”

Fans Think Vinny Is ‘Genuinely Bitter’ About Losing His Single Friend

Viewers were quick to react to Vinny’s frustration over the “boringest dinner ever.” In a Reddit thread, fans debated on his jealously of Pauly’s new serious relationship.

“Vinny does come off as genuinely bitter about losing Pauly as a single friend,” one fan wrote. “Hate how he’s so condescending about them talking about normal s—. Like you want to discuss strippers and cocaine at dinner? You can’t relate to drinking chamomile tea?”

“I’m sure some of it is exaggerated for the storyline, but you honestly can’t fake these facial expressions he makes. He’s HURTING,” another added.

“The facial expressions are genuine,” another commenter agreed.

On Twitter, fans also noted that Vinny lost his wingman/ “boyfriend” when Nikki took Pauly away from him

“Vinny so jealous that Pauly has someone lmaoo,” a Twitter user wrote.

Even on ‘Double Shot at Love,’ Vinny Struggled to Find Love

Love hasn’t come easy for Vinny, but it’s not for lack of trying. In addition to Double Shot at Love love interests Alysse Joyner, Maria Elizondo, and more, Vinny has been linked with Love & Hip Hop star Nikki Mudarris and Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago, according to Screenrant.

While he stars in an entire series devoted to his dating life, Vinny told The Wrap that finding love on reality TV is not easy.

“t wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns, I’m being honest,” he said of his stint on the MTV dating show. “I know when you look at it on TV, it looks like I’m gonna get down on one knee at the end of the show. But there’s a huge dark period after where we’ve kind of just been going with the flow and feeling it out. It hasn’t been easy.”

He also admitted that he is terrible when it comes to texting and communication, which can be a relationship dealbreaker. On Instagram, Vinny recently revealed to his followers that while he wants to fall in love, he’s “bored” of everyone he meets.

Of course, he might just be waiting for that special lady to be sent to him when he least expects it.

During a recent fan Q&A, the Jersey Shore star told fans that he’s still single because “the universe has someone special” waiting for him.

