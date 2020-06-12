‘Double Shot at Love’ with Pauly D & Vinny Spoilers & Contestants

Season 2 of A Double Shot at Love seems to be a mix between Jersey Shore and The Bachelor. This time around, Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino have returned to host the show–and potentially find love–but it’s not clear if 20 new women will be joining them this time around. Instead, MTV has brought back their former flames from Season 1 and they will all be living in the same house together, as well as working at the same club.

“Working in Vegas is not easy for everybody,” Guadagnino says in a teaser, obtained by People magazine. “Can you party all night and go to work the next day? I’m a little nervous about our new roommates.”

Who Will Be on Season 2?

Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan “Suzi” Baidya have all returned to Las Vegas. They will be working at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub, a top Hip Hop club ran by DelVecchio’s friend and boss Dustin Drai. The twists don’t stop there. Joining the cast are three male members: Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke and Nicky Curd.

Not returning is Alysse Joyner, the finalist Guadagnino chose at the end of Season 1. To avoid spoilers, the couple wasn’t allowed to see each other until the show finished airing and things didn’t work out.

“Unfortunately, Alysse and I weren’t allowed to see each other publicly after filming for five months until the finale aired to not spoil the ending,” he tweeted in June 2019. “Very weird situation to be put in after the finale. I struggled to keep it alive through text. Still think she’s amazing. Wish her the best.”

Joyner, however, said Guadagnino was talking to Elizondo. “The funniest thing is, @VINNYGUADAGNINO kept askin me who I’m close to in the house, I’ve been said @mariae296 and this dumb a** still hit her up (knowing we’re friends) but couldn’t text me back. BET,” she tweeted.

MTV teased there will be no shortage of drama in Season 2 of A Double Shot at Love.

Last season on Double Shot at Love, Pauly D and Vinny looked for love with 20 beautiful women, but found friendship instead. For Season 2, the guys reunite with their favorite exes in Las Vegas, and drama comes with them. As the ladies move into Pauly and Vinny’s luxury suite on the Strip, they spend the summer working at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub, and hook-ups and blow-ups are sure to follow.

DelVecchio and Guadagnino May Reconnect With their Exes

In a sneak peek clip obtained exclusively by People magazine, Elizondo once again starts to fall for Guadagnino. “It feels so weird to be around Vinny again,” she admits. “I thought I would be able to just come and have fun with the girls and not care about Vinny, but that’s just not the case at all.”

Hall was a finalist on the first season, but DelVecchio ultimately decided to walk away from the season solo. Around the same time as the reunion, Hall leaked text messages were the DJ allegedly professed his love for her, telling her she didn’t need to change anything about herself. Later, he blocked her on social media, saying at the reunion that she was sending him “paragraphs.” Hall denied berating him with messages, and seemingly just wanted it to be known that their relationship wasn’t one-sided.

But things might not be over for the two. They were spotted together getting close at a club in October and the trailer for Season 2 shows them getting even closer. Guadagnino says that they’re already “booed up.” A clip shows them making out on the bed together and Hill says, “He’s pouring his heart out.”

To find out what happens, don’t miss the premiere of Season 2 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

