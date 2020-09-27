Jordyn Woods Makes Her Relationship Instagram Official

It looks like Jordyn Woods has confirmed that she’s off the market. Kylie Jenner’s former BFF just verified suspicions that she’s dating NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Woods posted a series of three Instagram photos in a post on September 26. The couple donned matching Versace swimsuits while hugging and holding each other on the beach. Woods captioned the photo, “I found you, then I found me” with a white heart emoji.

Some users immediately threw shade towards Woods for her caption. One user wrote, “Shouldn’t you find yourself BEFORE you find a man??????” Woods commented back – not to one specific comment – “I said what I said.”

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Sparked Romance Rumors

Jordyn Woods and the Minnesota Timberwolves player were spotted together during Woods’ birthday festivities on September 23. While celebrating Woods’ 23rd birthday, the couple were photographed hugging and dancing close to each other. The two also wore matching custom Chicago Bulls #23 ‘Jordyn’ Woods jerseys along with the rest of her friends and went on a few jet ski joyrides.

A member from Woods’ party also posted a super intimate Instagram story of the two getting their photo taken. In the video, posted above, Towns hovers behinds Woods and kisses her forehead while Woods holds her birthday crown, smiles, and faces the ocean. The song, “Ivy” by Frank Ocean plays in the background, with the lyrics, “I thought that I was dreaming when you said you love me. The start of nothing. I had no chance to prepare. I couldn’t see you coming.”

The Instagram stories Woods posted herself with Towns definitely gave off a more-than-friends vibe. Woods’ younger sister posted an Instagram story of Woods and Towns with the caption, “parents.” Towns gave a birthday shoutout to Woods on his Instagram story, with his hand resting comfortably below her waist – if you understand the drift. He wrote on the story, “Happy BDAY Queen” with the crown emoji. Woods reposted on her Instagram story with a simple heart emoji.

Towns Gifted Woods Expensive Birthday Gift

Jordyn Woods’ Instagram story with possible new boyf pic.twitter.com/RuGimPhsS9 — Caroline Blair (@carolinee_blair) September 24, 2020

Woods flooded her Instagram stories with photos and videos from her special birthday weekend. She also showcased some super pricey birthday gifts Towns gave her.

“It’s just pressure…wow,” Woods captioned an Instagram story that featured an orange Hermés Birkin bag, a second orange leather Birkin, and a crystal-covered Chanel purse – totaling over $55,000. Finally, she showed off a rare signed Michael Jordan jersey that matched her “Jordyn-themed birthday” festivities. In each of those stories, Woods tagged Towns, as seen in the video above.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Haven’t Reconciled

Kylie Jenner didn’t tag along to celebrate Jordyn Woods’ golden birthday with her this year. The two former best friends still remain out of touch over a year after their falling out. The once inseparable duo hasn’t reconciled since Woods hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s then boyfriend – and father to her daughter True – Tristan Thompson.

Ultimately, Jenner stuck by her close sister’s and slowly ended her relationship with Woods. “Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told People. Kris Jenner even sympathized with Kylie acknowledging how tricky of a situation it is for her, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “For you and Jordyn, this is like a divorce,” she said. Kylie responded, “She f***** up.” Later on in the episode, Kylie told Khloe, “Just know I love you.”

The former BFFS initially appeared to be working on their friendship. “For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship,” a source told People. “It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first.” But Jenner eventually began to trust Woods less, so she learned to rely on a different circle of friends. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea,” a source told People.

