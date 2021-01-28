Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Talking About Having Another Baby?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents to 2-year-old daughter, True, but, since they broke up just before True was born, they haven’t had any more kids together.

Despite cheating reports that rocked — and ultimately ended — their relationship, Kardashian and Thompson have been dedicated to co-parenting their toddler. In the process, they have found common ground; Kardashian has evidently found a way to forgive Thompson, and the two are back together.

“They’re doing well as a couple and continuing to focus on raising True together and be the best parents that they can be as always,” a source previously told Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian has not been shy about wanting to give True a sibling, and it’s something that she’s discussed with Thompson, who is also a father to a son named Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig.

In the promo for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian is seen having the baby talk with Thompson.

“I just feel it’s now time to have another kid,” Kardashian tells her boyfriend, while the two are sitting at a table outside. You can watch the trailer below.

So, will Khloe Kardashian have a pregnancy announcement soon? Only time will tell.

Khloe Kardashian ‘Definitely Wants’ Another Baby With Tristan Thompson, According to a Source

Just a couple of weeks ago, Life & Style reported that Kardashian is ready to dive back into pregnancy with Thompson and she “definitely” wants to have another baby with him. A source told the outlet that it’s been on Kardashian’s mind “regardless of whether they are married.”

Rumors that Kardashian and Thompson were thinking about adding to their family have been around for several months. In fact, back in October, fans wondered if Kardashian was hiding a pregnancy when she posted photos of herself at a baby shower on social media. According to Hello! Magazine, Kardashian confirmed that the shower was for one of her friends, but she admitted that she’s really been thinking about having another child.

“I sort of wish, because True is two now and is getting big. It goes so fast. I know why people keep having kids now, but then they just all turn into teenagers,” she said. “I don’t think I could handle the amount she’s [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more. I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she’s fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She’s so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it,” she added.

Is Khloe Kardashian Thinking About Getting Married to Tristan Thompson?

Kardashian has already been married once (to Lamar Odom), but that doesn’t mean that she wouldn’t consider tying the knot again. However, things seem to be going well with Thompson these days, and it sounds like she’s comfortable taking one step at a time.

“Khloe and Tristan aren’t engaged and it wouldn’t make sense for an engagement to happen right now,” a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. With Thompson playing basketball to the Boston Celtics, he and Kardashian are continuing to do the long distance thing.

Back in October, Heavy reported that Kardashian was hesitant to jump back into things with Thompson because of her past experience with him.

“Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up,” a source told E! News on October 22. “Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him. Obviously Khloe is hesitant and taking it very slow,’ the source added.

