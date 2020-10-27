Kim Kardashian Dishes on Her Sex Tape Now

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how her 2007 sex tape affected herself and her family. The 40-year-old reality star’s sex tape scandal marked the first major Kardashian-Jenner scandal. Before Kardashian was the mega-star and influencer she is today, she and then boyfriend Ray J – full name Willie Norwood – privately filmed themselves having sex in 2002 while she was 22-years-old.

While Kardashian said the tape was only for her and Ray J’s eyes, someone eventually leaked the tape to Vivid Entertainment in 2007. The porn company took the tape and later released it as a 41-minute movie titled, Kim Kardashian, Superstar. Kardashian sued Vivid Entertainment to try and stop distribution, but she settled for a reported $5 million. Kardashian and Ray J called it quits two years prior to the leak in 2005.

Kardashian recently revealed how the tape affected her family and what they learned from their first public scandal on a season 3 episode of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix. Kardashian said that it was an, “embarrassing” moment from when she was younger, and she recalled being, “so upset” when news broke of the sex tape leak.

Although Kardashian acknowledged it wasn’t her proudest moment, she was thankful for having her family during that time. “That meant everything to me,” she told Letterman. “When we had our first big, public scandal, that is how we always got through things, is with each other. I have my family, that’s all that matters.

Kim Kardashian Revealed She Was on Drugs During Her Tape

Kim Kardashian confessed that she was high off ecstasy during her first wedding and her sex tape. In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode from 2018, she told Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner that she took ecstasy before her first wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

Kendall Jenner and Disick were asking Kardashian about her past party days when Kardashian told them, “I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

After dropping the bombshell, Kardashian was shocked that Jenner or Disick had no idea. “You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked, in reference to the sex tape with Ray J. “Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kardashian responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kardashian Admitted She’s Unsure How to Tell Her Kids About the Sex Tape

Even though the tape was leaked 13 years ago, Kardashian still knows she’ll have to address it with her children. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2019 when the Bravo host asked the sisters what they’re least looking forward to explaining to their kids.

“I mean, I think mine is obvious,” Kardashian answered while giggling, as reported by People. “I don’t know [what I’ll tell them about it] yet. I mean, I have an idea, and I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them. That’s all you can really be.” Kim Kardashian and her husband 43-year-old rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West have four kids together: North (7), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm (19 months).

